Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Review

Castlemaine ruin Tigers' CVFLW welcome home party

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated May 15 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Thunder's Nikeah Anderson celebrates a goal. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Thunder's Nikeah Anderson celebrates a goal. Picture by Darren Howe

PLAYING with one less on the field for a half of footy would have been a killer blow to lesser teams, but not for reigning CVFLW premiers Castlemaine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.