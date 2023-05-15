PLAYING with one less on the field for a half of footy would have been a killer blow to lesser teams, but not for reigning CVFLW premiers Castlemaine.
The Magpies lost a couple of players ahead of their 11.7 (73) to 3.5 (23) win away to Woorinen before defender Beppina Marshall went off with a hamstring injury early in the third term, leaving them with one less on the park.
With the Magpies only 22 points up at halftime, they'd have been forgiven if they planned to simply hold on, but in an ominous sign for the competition, the black and white flexed their muscles in a six-goal to two second half.
"It started a bit shaky, but with everything that happened and to still come out on top the way we did, it was a great result," Castlemaine coach Jordan Cochrane said.
It was a tight opening to the much anticipated first home game for Woorinen in the CVFLW, with the Magpies slow out the blocks after their two-and-a-half-hour trip up the highway.
Cochrane said his side managed to find their desired ball movement post-quarter time, opening up the contest to the Magpies' liking.
"I think we started to make the most of our forward entries and actually moving the ball the way we train rather than just bombing it down the line," he said.
"It was a bit of tennis, back and forth during that first quarter, but once we took control and possessed it the way we wanted, we found control."
The Magpies' defence kept a dangerous Tigers forward line to only three majors for the day.
Jemma Finning, Rachel Thomas and Eillish Cumming were all in the Pies best across half-back limiting deep forward 50 entries for the Tigers.
"Our defence and especially our half-back line killed it for us," Cochrane said.
"Even when the ball got past those three girls, Taylah Sartori and Beppina Marshall were outstanding before she went off."
Each team has their top-end talent, but few in the CVFLW would have all performing at the high level that the Magpie guns currently are.
Aisling Tupper has been in the best in each of the first four rounds, while Abbey Bertram, Charlotte Beavan, Finning and Cumming have been in three out of four.
"As a coach, that's what you want from your star players, and it's great to see them do it every week, which makes it a lot easier for myself," Cochrane said.
The Magpies will lose Tupper in a couple of weeks, with the gun midfielder heading overseas for several months.
Eloise Gretgrix extended her lead in the goal-kicking, nailing three on the day to take her tally to 19 from three games.
The Magpies head into next week's league bye 4-0, while the Tigers have lost their last two but look more than good enough to be involved deep into finals.
Golden Square jumped to second on Friday night following a crucial two-goal win over Bendigo Thunder which sets up a top-of-the-table battle with the Magpies in round five.
In the battle of the winless North, Bendigo snuck home by two points over Strathfieldsaye to record their first win of the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.