GREATER Bendigo's council turned down an offer for a second art gallery in the city centre despite an offer from developers with empty prime real estate on their hands.
Developers Rachel and Peter Irons approached the council after buying land across the road from their Mollison Street hotel, at the corner of Williamson Street.
Bendigo already has an art gallery in View Street but needs extra space.
The council has been grappling with a cost blowout to renovation plans for the View Street gallery and is yet to win federal government funding needed to start building before the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Without Canberra's money, the renovation could be delayed until the second half of this decade, at the earliest.
The Irons, who direct company Spring Design and Development, pitched the council on building new space across the other side of the city centre, at the site close to both the train station and their soon-to-rise hotel.
They presented it as a cheaper version to the renovation planned for View Street's gallery.
Council chief executive Craig Niemann confirmed the approach.
"However, the City is committed to progressing the Bendigo Art Gallery redevelopment on its current site," he said.
The Irons respected the council's decision but Peter said it was important to let the public know the offer had been made, given open questions remained on if and when the View Street gallery's renovations would take place.
A second gallery space would take on added significance once View Street's renovations started, he said.
Gallery staff have previously said they expect their building will close for almost two years during those works.
That could leave Bendigo's most lucrative tourist drawcard closed throughout the renovation period.
"We think highly of the [View Street] gallery, and of working with Council and the tourism industry. It is something we would like to support," Rachel said.
"We want to work with them and it will be a question of the right idea at the right time."
The Irons have a few other ideas for the site but wanted to hold back on exact details until they had asked the public for their thoughts.
"We would like something complementary to the hotel and something Bendigo needs," Rachel said.
The Irons have ruled out continuing work on the plans they inherited when they bought the land off of rival hotel developers.
That now defunct hotel plan included a six-storey build with about 100 rooms and underground car parking.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
