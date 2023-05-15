Bendigo Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Bendigo City FC shows plenty of toughness in 1-0 win over West Point

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 15 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Cahill was one of the chief architects in Bendigo City's crucial 1-0 win over Men's State League Five rival West Point on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke
Declan Cahill was one of the chief architects in Bendigo City's crucial 1-0 win over Men's State League Five rival West Point on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke

BENDIGO City FC senior coach Greg Thomas says the most positive sign of the team's 1-0 win against West Point on Saturday was its gritty nature.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.