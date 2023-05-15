BENDIGO City FC senior coach Greg Thomas says the most positive sign of the team's 1-0 win against West Point on Saturday was its gritty nature.
City withstood every challenge thrown at them by their Men's State League Five rival and never relented in notching up a win that was as important as it was impressive.
A proud victory for Bendigo City on its home pitch at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve sent West Point packing from top spot on the ladder into third.
City moved up one spot to second place at 6-2 to trail top-of-the-ladder Balmoral (7-0) by three points.
Balmoral has a game in hand on both Bendigo City and West Point.
Thomas praised his players for digging deep against a quality side.
"It was a real gritty performance. I thought we played really well in the first half," he said.
"The second half they put a lot more pressure on us, but we really grinded it out for a win, which is something we have struggled to do previously.
"It was the sort of game we would have lost last year or drawn, so it was really pleasing to keep that clean sheet. And as we saw last year, those draws really hurt us.
"The boys really did dig deep on the weekend and did really well."
For the second week in a row, Luke Burns found the back of the net to give City their match-winning lead.
Thomas highlighted the performances of centre backs Kayle Thompson and Tasmanian recruit Declan Cahill as pivotal.
"They had to defend well and did a massive job for us. They were strong and physical and really matched it with West Point," he said.
"They were a very physical side.
"We also gave Hamish Walker, up from the under-18s, his first start in the seniors in a league match and he gave us another dimension up front and set up the goal.
"We had four or five teenagers in the starting line-up on Saturday, which was really pleasing."
City has a bye this weekend and will return to action on May 27 in an away game against sixth-placed Wyndham City (4-1-3).
In other Men's State League 5 results on the weekend, Balmoral defeated Tarneit 7-0, Ballarat won away from home against ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria 5-0, Wyndham City and Lara United drew 1-1, and Melton Phoenix defeated Surfside Waves 1-0.
Meanwhile, Bendigo City maintained its hold on top spot in the reserves competition with a 2-1 win over West Point.
City came from 1-nil down in the third minute to level the scores in the 58th minute and take the lead in the 62nd minute.
Greg Thomas and Sean Boxshall were the goal scorers.
The win was City's sixth in eight games and second straight following a 1-1 draw against Lara United in round six.
They head the ladder on 19 points, four clear of Wyndham City and West Point.
