Now that mums have received a bunch of flowers or breakfast in bed, one charity is ensuring mothers continue to have the essential items they need to keep their babies healthy.
The Nappy Collective has asked the Bendigo community to donate any unused nappies in the organisation's 10th Mother's Day collective initiative.
Bendigo Community Engagement manager Lauren Read said there was a significant need for products across the region.
"To face the current need, we need 7500 nappies to ensure all Bendigo babies have a clean, healthy and happy start to life," she said.
"We know some mums are struggling to make ends meet, are going without their own basic necessities like food or medication, so that they can provide nappies for their little ones," she said.
"By providing nappies, we alleviate some of that financial pressure, allowing them to use their limited funds to purchase enough food for the family, pay bills or put fuel in the car."
Ms Read said this could also lead to health issues for the babies themselves.
"When families struggle to afford nappies, they are forced to make the nappies they do have last as long as possible," she said.
"This leads to not only physical discomfort for the child, but also medical conditions, such as severe nappy rash and urinary tract infections."
The team is looking for nappies of all sizes, but especially the smallest and the biggest - premmie/newborn nappies, as well as sizes 5/6 and pull ups.
Nappies can be new or opened packs children have outgrown.
"Disposable nappies are what are most practical for our families in crisis, but we also accept new cloth nappies," Ms Read said.
Ms Read said the team understood times were tough for everyone, but a little could go a long way for someone in need.
"The rising cost of living is impacting everyone - families that have never needed assistance before are having to reach out for help," she said.
"Donating a pack of nappies is an incredibly simple and effective way to offer that help.
"It also lets them know that someone in their community cares, and for someone doing it tough that can be the greatest gift of all."
The initiative began on May 8 and will run until May 21.
Donations can be dropped off at ANZ Mitchell Street Branch, Love Bug Kids in King Street, Jenny's Early Learning Centres in Maiden Gully, Epsom and Strathfieldsaye, Village Early Education Maiden Gully, Great Beginnings Kangaroo Flat and the Maternal and Child Health Centre Kangaroo Flat.
Find more information online at thenappycollective.com
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
