LOCKINGTON-Bamawm United coach Jessie Hardess hopes a come-from-behind win against Leitchville-Gunbower is a sign the Cats are starting to settle.
The Cats' 54-41 victory at Leitchville was their first for the season and included key contributions from Giselle Crawford and Chelsea Jones, both members of last season's unbeaten 17-and-under premiership team.
The young pair were among the team's best on Saturday, as was Stacy Bacon, who has returned this season after a couple of seasons away from the club.
LBU was forced to fight every inch of the way against Leitchville-Gunbower, which was also chasing its first win of the season.
The Bombers led narrowly at quarter time and half time before the Cats held a three-goal advantage at the final change of ends.
LBU saved its best for last, running out winners by 13 goals.
Hardess, again a strong performer in the shooting circle, said the win was a reward for effort and perseverance over a number of weeks.
"We have been working on a few things at training and I have been pushing the defenders and pushing the attackers and implementing a few plays and getting a few of our young ones settled," she said.
READ MORE:
"Those young ones really looked like they were part of it today.
"Giselle Crawford has gotten settled and confident enough in that defensive end that she is able to direct play and really be an asset to the team.
"It's been great to watch.
"Chelsea is at uni this year, but Giselle is still 17 but both are doing really well.
"It was a really hard fight, but to their credit, all the girls really lifted at half time."
Jones has given the Cats added versatility, alternating on Saturday between goal shooter and goal attack, and also having spent time in defence this season.
"She is really fit and really steady, so she is able to go wherever we need her most," Hardess said.
Bec Eade's leadership and rebounding from defence proved pivotal in an improved second half from the Cats, as did the hard work of Bacon through the midcourt.
Into her third season as coach, Hardess insisted she had been reasonably pleased with her side's progress this season, albeit the first win had taken a little longer than desired.
"We lost a couple of players for various reasons, so we are rebuilding a bit," she said.
"We've had a few who have stepped away from netball but come back. All our focus has been on playing a good consistent four quarters.
"Against North, our first half was really sluggish and we couldn't get out the gate, but we nearly won the second half.
"And we started really well against Colbo (in round five), but our second quarter was poor.
"We just need to string some quarters of good netball together and that happened (on Saturday). We were able to run them out of the game."
For a team in need of stringing together not only some good quarters, but some wins, the Cats could not have drawn a much tougher follow-up opponent.
They will play perennial powerhouse White Hills at Lockington this weekend.
Despite the Demons again stamping themselves as a premiership contender, Hardess said her side would not shy away from the challenge.
"It would be nice to build up some momentum, but having said that, there are no easy games this year," she said.
"Leitchy have had it tough to start the season, they've played White Hills, Elmore and Mounts. It's been a really rough draw.
"I feel our draw has shown us where we are at. But stepping up against a really strong team and playing a solid four quarters, regardless of a win or a loss, is our real challenge.
"That's exactly what we want to see against White Hills next week."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.