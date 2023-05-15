Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Lockington-Bamawm United breaks through for first win of the HDFNL netball season

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 15 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lockington-Bamawm United's Tracey Ogden.
Lockington-Bamawm United's Tracey Ogden.

LOCKINGTON-Bamawm United coach Jessie Hardess hopes a come-from-behind win against Leitchville-Gunbower is a sign the Cats are starting to settle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.