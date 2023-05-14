A Bendigo aged care services advocate is concerned about country people's capacity to access care in the wake of the federal budget handed down this week.
Ruth Hosking OAM, who follows developments in the complicated aged care services sector closely, said she was "staggered" by the government's reduction of residential aged care places revealed in the budget and disappointed by another delay in the introduction of a streamlined and improved home support program.
The government announced it would temporarily reduce funding for residential aged care by revising its funding formula down from 78 places per 1,000 people over 70 to 60.1 places.
"The measure formally recognises that the funding set aside for residential aged care will not be used, given current occupancy rates, and can be re-directed temporarily to other aged care priorities," a Department of Health and Aged Care told the Advertiser.
But Ms Hosking said to her knowledge the change hadn't been discussed with the peak bodies for older people, who hadn't had the chance to consider its implications.
She was unconvinced it "fit with people's requirements for aged care services", and would be watching very closely because of "the unknown impacts" on aged care in smaller regional centres and remote areas at a time when it was being reported that "two-thirds of aged care operators are running at a loss".
At the same time residential places were being reduced, there was a new delay - until July 2025 - in the introduction of the new Support at Home program, while the wait for a basic home support package - often nine to 12 months - was excessive.
There were some budget decisions Ms Hosking welcomed, including funding of $167 million for another 9500 home support packages and the 15 per cent pay rise for aged care workers.
