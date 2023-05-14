For the second year in a row, Donald has gone to George Cartwright Oval and knocked off rivals Birchip-Watchem.
Playing for the first time since the Bulls came from behind to beat them in last year's Grand Final, the 11.9 (75) to 10.10 (70) win was massive in the context of the Royals season.
A loss for the Royals would have meant they'd sit two games outside the top four a month into the season.
While no regular season win can ever make up for the Grand Final, the win was a special one for Royals coach Rohan Brown and his club.
"We beat them on their home deck last year, which was one of the better games of local footy I've seen," Johns said.
"But with the way we've started this season, along with the injuries and local kids who've stood up, that ranks as one of the better wins I've been a part of at this club."
Down by 15 points at half time then ten at three-quarter-time, the Royals managed to sneak in front during a see-sawing final term that was goal for goal until it descended into an arm wrestle in the last five minutes.
The Royals young stars stood tall amidst the chaos in a proud moment for Brown.
"Ryan Bath and Rory O'Shannessy stood firm in the big moments, and for the club to see the local kids doing that is huge," Brown said.
Eddie Landwehr and Logan Geddes limited the game-breaking impact of gun Bulls midfielder Nicholas Rippon - but it was another youngster in Hayden Geddes who received the biggest wrap from Brown.
"Hayden had to play on Nathan Gordon for periods which is pretty daunting for a 17-year-old, and he did a fantastic job keeping him to a couple of disposals in that last quarter."
The Royals were able to stay on top in the middle for sustained periods thanks to the work of ruckman Josh Potter who was ably supported at ground level by Ross Young.
"We get the joy to watch Ross who is 39 and just getting better and better each week," Brown said of Young.
"He's arguably the best country footballer I've ever seen."
Leading NCFL goalkicker Ben Edwards kicked three for the Bulls but was well held by Daniel Pearce.
However, it was the work up the field that Brown believes curtailed the influence of the Bulls' big-man.
"When you're winning centre clearances, it's pretty easy to defend when the balls in your forward 50 straight from clearance and you can set up," Brown said.
"Our pressure when they got their hands on the footy at the contest was also good and didn't allow Edwards to get on the lead and be out at full stretch all that often."
In the NCFL's other contests, Wedderburn showed the evenness of this year's competition by defeating Boort on their home track by two points.
Nullawil bounced back into form with a 90-point win over Charlton, and Wycheproof-Narraport won comfortably over St Arnaud with brothers Gedd and Koby Hommelhoff combining for ten goals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.