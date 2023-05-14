Bendigo Advertiser
BFNL: Roos to good for Castlemaine on its home deck

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated May 15 2023 - 10:46am, first published May 14 2023 - 4:00pm
Ryan O'Keefe slotted four goals against Castlemaine on Saturday.
A hungry Kangaroo Flat side returned to the winners' list following its 14.11 (95) to 6.11 (47) victory at Castlemaine.

