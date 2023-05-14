A hungry Kangaroo Flat side returned to the winners' list following its 14.11 (95) to 6.11 (47) victory at Castlemaine.
After a competitive first half, Roos coach Nathan Johns urged his charges to send a message to the competition following the main break.
"I put it to them at halftime that I didn't want Castlemaine to score again because how they scored in the first half was pretty cheap," Johns said.
"I wanted to make a statement that it wasn't just going to be an easy win - I wanted to put the foot down.
"Credit to the boys for doing so - we only allowed two behinds until five minutes to go in that second half."
Like previous weeks the Roos entrances inside 50 were of concern for Johns, with it keeping the Magpies in the contest before halftime.
"In the first half, we made it much harder for ourselves," Johns said.
"We were going inside 50 a lot, but they were wasteful entries, which comes down to minimal care with our disposal and lack of concentration at times."
While a few creases need to be ironed out, Johns was still pleased with the victory.
"I'm delighted to get a good win, and we still haven't seen what our best footy looks like over a whole game yet, but that's part of the growing process," he said.
After receiving a contested possession lesson from Gisborne last week, the Roos midfield bounced back on Saturday, winning the centre battle.
"We copped a hiding in the midfield against Gisborne, and we still let Castlemaine get a few easy clearances, but overall, our clearance work was much better," Johns said.
"The transition work from our midfielders both ways was also very impressive."
Heading into the game, Johns had placed a big focus on scores from stoppage, and his charges responded kicking four stoppage goals throughout the day.
Swingman Ryan O'Keefe went forward and slotted four goals to display his importance to the Roos continuity.
"We've got two aces up our sleeves in Ryan and Nick Keogh," Johns said.
"While Angus Grant is building into his work and Luke Foreman is injured, we have to find a way to generate a score, and they'll be key to that."
Liam Wilkinson and Matt Filo were the Magpies' best, while Johns was impressed with the game of Sam Barnes.
"I loved Sam Barnes's work, especially when we didn't have the ball in our forward half," Johns said.
"He was exceptional with his leading patterns and defensive efforts."
Following next week's BFNL bye, the Magpies travel to an inform Kyneton while the Roos begin a tough month at home to top-of-the-table Eaglehawk.
