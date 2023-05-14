Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Telstra mobile customers in Kennington North area likely affected

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 14 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Localised Telstra outage this week for 5G
Localised Telstra outage this week for 5G

Telstra mobile phone customers in the Kennington North area are likely to experience disruption to their service this week as the company works on upgrading its mobile base station in the suburb for 5G and "better 4G " services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.