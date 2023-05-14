Localised Telstra outage this week for 5G

Telstra mobile phone customers in the Kennington North area are likely to experience disruption to their service this week as the company works on upgrading its mobile base station in the suburb for 5G and "better 4G " services.
The Kennington North station is one of 20 Telstra has within 10 kilometres of the broader Bendigo area, providing a mix of 3G, 4G and 5G coverage, so those affected should not lose coverage, according to the company.
"With the Kennington North site being off air, we would expect nearby residents and businesses should still be able to access some 3G and 4G mobile services, but may find indoor mobile coverage and data speeds reduced as any coverage will be coming from another site located further away," Telstra regional manager Steve Tinkler told the Advertiser.
Affected customers are urged to use wi-fi calling where possible, which could also reduce the impact of factors affecting coverage, such as trees, valleys and thick walls, he said.
Businesses using Telstra EFTPOS machines should contact their banks for information.
The shutdown is due to last four days from Monday, with services restored on Thursday evening "if all goes to plan".
Landlines, NBN internet, Triple Zero phone calls and other providers' mobile services will not be affected.
The company says the roll-out of 5G for the first time in the area means customers with Telstra 5G-compatible devices will be enjoy a better mobile experience, while those on 4G will also benefit, with more capacity and less congestion in the network in Kennington North.
