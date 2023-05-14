An injury-hit Sandhurst showed its depth is as good as any in 2023 following its 15.15 (105) to 7.10 (52) win over an in-form South Bendigo.
In the first Graeme Wright Memorial Cup clash at Harry Trott Oval, the Dragons pulled away from a plucky Bloods side in the last quarter to go 5-0 ahead of the league bye next week.
Co-coach Bryce Curnow missed as a precaution due to a tight quad, while key midfielder Andrew Collins pulled out on Saturday morning with illness.
The win was bookended by impressive opening and final terms, with the Dragons keeping the Blood goalless at quarter time while producing a five-goal to-one final stanza.
Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick was thrilled with the hard-fought four points.
"We're rapt with this victory as it's a big day for both clubs, and they're a side that's been in good form," Connick said.
"The boys turned up with the right attitude today and delivered, which is a great sign for our depth and that our game style is holding up when we lose blokes."
For Nathan Horbury's Bloods, which were heading into the match on a three-game winning streak, the comfortable defeat was a wake-up call for where his side sits amongst the BFNL hierarchy.
"It's a bit of a reality check and brings us back to what we need to work on," Horbury said.
"I still feel like we had a lot of the play, though - we just couldn't finish our work."
There were multiple instances throughout the contest where the Bloods appeared destined to roll over the top of the Dragons.
However, every time they got within two goals, the Dragons flicked the switch and put the foot down as good sides do.
"It occurred last week against Strathfieldsaye as well, where they kicked three goals quickly to get back in the game," Connick said.
"For us to respond both times is a great sign of our maturity and belief."
Hamish Hosking won the much-anticipated ruck battle with Bloods opponent Macgregor Cameron.
While Cameron was still one of the Bloods' better performers, Hosking was close to best afield.
Blood coach Horbury heaped praise on the opposition ruckman.
"He's a big boy and one of the premier players in the competition," Horbury said.
"It's so hard to nullify him when he's taking it out of the ruck or flicking it over his head to the outside midfielder.
"He's crucial to how they play and a big reason why they're 5-0."
Both sides struggled to exit defensive 50, especially in a tight first half where territory was king.
The Dragons set up behind the ball better for longer as they squeezed the life out of the Bloods, always leaving a spare behind play and at the contest when having it locked inside their attacking zone.
"Especially in the first half, they sat numbers of the back of the stoppage inside their forward 50, and we didn't even up the numbers," Horbury said.
"That hurt us twofold when we'd have a quick exit kick, or if they won the contest, they could always flick it to the spare man at the back, so it was disappointing that we didn't notice that early and it allowed them easy repeat entries."
Leading by 28-point at three-quarter-time, Connick pleaded with his charges to put the Bloods to the sword, which they well and truly did in a commanding final 30-minutes.
"We knew we couldn't cruise through the last quarter because they can score very quickly," Connick said.
"It was very pleasing that the boys continued to play our way and get a big win which is a testament to our fitness."
Both sides suffered significant injuries in the first half.
Dragon defender Isaac Ruff is expected to miss the next month with an AC Joint concern, while Bloods livewire forward Brock Harvey received a bad corkie but should be fine with the bye.
