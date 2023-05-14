A last-quarter surge from Gisborne wasn't enough to overcome a rejuvenated Kyneton, which held on by two points at Gardiner Reserve on Saturday.
The 12.3 (75) to 10.13 (73) upset victory against their local rivals was as sweet as they come for the Tigers.
Coach Paul Chapman labelled the win as one of the best in his time at the club.
"That win is right up there," he said.
"To beat the reigning premiers on their home deck is really special."
Heading into the contest with a 1-3 record, few gave the Tigers much chance, but the yellow and black's preparation gave Chapman immense confidence.
"They were excited for the challenge, but before the game we were very composed, which was a nice feeling for me," Chapman said.
"There was no over-the-top build-up - the guys were just switched on from when we arrived."
The win almost didn't happen, with the Bulldogs nailing four goals while keeping their opponents scoreless in the final term.
After three-quarters of safe football, the Bulldogs opened the shackles, something that coach Brad Fox wished to have seen earlier.
"We asked the players to take risks in our gameplan, but we simply weren't prepared to take them for most of the day," Fox said.
"It showed in that last quarter if you do take them the reward you can get, but unfortunately, it was too late."
The tension was palpable on the Tigers' bench as their legs tired under the immense pressure from the Bulldogs.
"It got really nervous," Chapman said.
"We ran out of puff and tried to protect the lead rather than do the things that got us there in the first place.
"To the boy's credit, in the last six minutes we were able to lock it down and they didn't look like scoring."
The siren sounded deep into time-on with a stoppage 20 meters out from the Bulldogs' goal, leaving them to ponder what could have been.
While the loss consigns the Bulldogs to a losing record heading into next week's league bye, the final-quarter comeback has given Fox plenty of positives to work with.
"It builds belief in each other when you have a comeback like that and another 30 seconds we might have pinched it, but at the end of the day, we didn't play the 120 minutes," Fox said.
"It has given us a great opportunity to reflect on what we learned and in terms of a learning opportunity, today was a nine out of ten."
In what's becoming a common theme, the Bulldogs' entries inside 50 were below average and that reflected on the scoreboard with Fox's men failing to take their chances whilst the Tigers did.
"It's definitely a disappointing loss and bad kicking is bad football," Fox said.
"The quality of our inside 50s was repeatedly very poor and even with that, we had several set-shots we should have put through for six points that we didn't."
Earlier, the Tigers won each of the opening three quarters, sticking to the game plan laid out by Chapman.
The Tigers kept the ball away from the Bulldogs' intercept defenders, limiting one of their opponent's most potent weapons.
"We didn't want to kick it to their talls," Chapman said.
"Jack Reaper is such a good intercept mark and they rebound really well from defensive 50, so we wanted to look inwards rather than go down the line, which we did for most of the day.
"For the boys to execute that game plan was the most pleasing thing for me."
Another satisfying aspect for Chapman was the Tigers' conversion in front of goal.
This has been a big focus at Tigers training and their 12.3 (75) performance was what got them over the line.
"We've been working on it a fair bit in the past fortnight," Chapman said.
"Even last week where we kicked 28 goals, I felt we left a few out there, so I'm super proud of the boys for taking all their opportunities."
Cameron Manuel was superb for the second week running, nailing four goals in another high-possession game by the Tigers' star midfielder.
Braidon Blake and the ever-reliable Flynn Lakey were the Bulldogs' best.
Bulldogs gun forward Pat McKenna returned with a bang kicking five majors in an ominous sign for BFNL defenders.
Recruit Jordan Iudica was a late change for the Tigers, but is expected to return following the bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.