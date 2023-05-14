There was a sea of pink at Bleischer Park as 670 participants took to the track for the 16th Bendigo Mother's Day Classic run on Sunday morning.
That compared with 669 people in 2022.
Among the many family groups taking part were the loved ones of one woman, Mim, who came in a wheelchair days after having surgery.
This year's event had so far raised around $32,000, organiser Sarah McCarthy said, with the money going to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for "life saving research".
The first-time volunteer organiser of the event was thrilled with the way it had run, which was helped by the presence of former organiser Jo Lythgo and by the beautiful, sunny day.
"We were down here this morning at 5.30 and you could've been wearing a T-shirt," Ms McCarthy said.
At least 24 Girton Grammar students acting as marshalls contributed to the "perfect day" by enjoying their role and dancing.
"I told them they could leave at 10.30 but they said they were staying on," Ms McCarthy said.
"You couldn't have asked for a better day. It just ran so smoothly.
"And it was hard to pick the best dressed. Everyone was wearing pink."
The Mother's Day Classic has been held around the country on Sunday.
In 2022 Bendigo had the biggest regional edition of the event nation wide.
Donations for the cause are still open.
