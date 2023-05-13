BY HER own admission, White Hills' 17-goal win on Saturday was not the team's prettiest in recent times, according to coach Lauren Bowles.
For that, she paid huge credit to Mount Pleasant for taking the contest right up to the Demons.
But Bowles was nevertheless thrilled to have banked another important four points and also to have bounced back from their sole defeat of the season to date against Elmore.
The now 3-1 Demons leapfrogged the Blues into third position on the ladder on the back of a 52-35 victory.
They trail top-of-the ladder Elmore, which defeated Heathcote 62-44, by eight points and second-placed Colbinabbin by four points, but with a game in hand on both of their rivals.
Bowles said her side was made to work all the way to the finish line by a young Blues team, which will cause plenty of issues for all sides this season as their fresh-look line-up continues to gel.
"They certainly came out firing and played some really good netball," she said.
"I felt we were a little bit flat today as a team and we couldn't seem to shake that vibe the entire game.
"We certainly got better as the game went on, but we were that bit flat, which is very much unlike us.
"I wouldn't say it was a pretty win, but it was a win, so we'll take it.
"In the end I was proud of the girls for being able to get it done.
"I don't think the margin did the game justice really. We were only up by 10 at three quarter time before getting away a bit, but early on in the game it was a battle.
"Mounts were tough in defence and pretty accurate at the goaling end."
White Hills went into the contest without versatile defender Molly Johnston, who hurt her ankle in last week's loss to Elmore.
She is expected to be back for next week's clash against Lockington-Bamawm United, which broke through for its first win of the season on Saturday against Leitchville-Gunbower.
The Demons' third win of the season was well led by defender Amy Morrissey, a newcomer to the club this season, and accurate goal shooter Olivia Treloar.
"Amy had a beautiful game. She really takes on feedback well and being new to the club, she is really starting to find her feet in defence," Bowles said.
"She was able to pick off a lot of ball and showed some real leadership for us."
At Colbinabbin, the Grasshoppers maintained their hold on second spot with a convincing 28-goal win over North Bendigo.
Their 60-32 triumph was well led by skilful wing defence Ella Turnbull.
The Grasshoppers led by seven goals at quarter time, but broke the game open with a 17-6 second quarter to lead by 18 at half time.
Colbinabbin coach Jen McIntyre said her side had been switched on from the get-go and praised a tidy four-quarter effort.
"It was pretty convincing I thought. We were really solid again and I was very pleased with our defence and how they worked together," she said.
"Given we don't train together, some of the things we've been trying to do and work on in games were really good today.
"(North Bendigo) will be tough to beat this year. They are a strong side and have some very handy players.
"We definitely had to play well to get a win like that, but at the end of the day you will always take a 28 goal win.
"I feel at the minute we are quite consistent, I can throw players around a bit, but it doesn't seem to matter"
Underlining that consistency, Turnbull became the fifth Grasshoppers player in as many matches to earn a best on court nomination from the club.
"I'm playing her a little bit more in goal defence this year than she has perhaps played in previous seasons, but she has great closing speed and elevation," McIntyre said.
"We are working with her on more one-on-one defence, whereas Colbo have generally been a more sagging defence, but I doubt that will cut it against the likes of Elmore and White Hills.
"But her game was great. I'm really happy for her."
The win will give the Grasshoppers plenty of confidence ahead of next Saturday's clash at Huntly, which is coming off a bye.
At Leitchville, Lockington-Bamawm United took three quarters to shrug off a gallant Leitchville-Gunbower and score a breakthrough win.
The Cats trailed by a goal at quarter time and two goals at half time before establishing a three-goal break going into the final quarter.
They finished full of spirit and running to overcome the Bombers 54-41.
Cats coach Jessie Hardess said the win was a reward for persistence and effort over the last few weeks.
"We have been working on a few things at training and I have been pushing the defenders and pushing the attackers and implementing a few plays and getting a few of our young ones settled," she said.
"Those young ones really looked like they were part of it today.
"(Wing defence) Giselle Crawford has gotten settled and confident enough in that defensive end that she is able to direct play and really be an asset to the team.
"It's been great to watch.
"It was a really hard fight, but to their credit, all the girls really lifted at half time."
Next week's matches: Lockington-Bamawm United v White Hills; Mount Pleasant v Heathcote; North Bendigo v Leitchville-Gunbower; Huntly v Colbinabbin; Elmore bye.
