Newbridge coach Selina Holland has hailed the Maroons' grit and determination after they produced a shock three-goal victory over Maiden Gully YCW on Saturday.
The Maroons, led by a standout performance at goal shooter by Kym Childs, sent the Eagles crashing from top spot with a stirring 51-48 win at Marist College.
It was one of two eye-opening results in round six of LVFNL netball, as Pyramid Hill continued its brilliant start to the season with a 43-37 win against perennial A-grade powerhouse Mitiamo.
The Superoos were without their star goaler Laura Hicks.
In other games, Bridgewater kept the pressure on the five teams above it on the ladder by notching up its third win of the season in a 42-36 victory against Calivil United, while Marong was a big winner over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
The Panthers' 101-31 victory over the Bears catapulted them to the top of the ladder on percentage ahead of Pyramid Hill.
Newbridge is fifth, but will have ambitions of climbing even higher, after upsetting the reigning premiers.
It was the Maroons' first win over the Eagles since round 15 of the 2019 season.
Coach Holland said the availability of a near full list of A-grade players and 'everything clicking' had combined to deliver a definite confidence boosting win.
"We have had players away or a couple missing pretty much every game so far," she said.
"Today we had pretty much a full seven, minus (goal keeper) Sarah Lovell, who had her appendix out a couple of weeks ago and is still recovering.
"She's still a few weeks away, but we're hoping she'll be good to go for the second round."
Led by goal shooter Childs, the Maroons got the start they were looking for, notching up a 13-11 lead at quarter time.
Childs shot all 13 of their first quarter goals, while at the other end of the court, reigning league best and fairest Tia Webb started strongly with eight.
The Eagles responded with vigour to wrest the lead by two goals at half time, but a brilliant 17-9 third quarter had the Maroons back on top by six goals entering the last quarter.
Childs was again the difference-maker with another 13-goal quarter in the third.
As expected, Maiden Gully YCW again rallied strongly in the final term, with Webb contributing 12 of the Eagles' 14 goals for the quarter, but the Maroons held strong for a crucial three-goal win.
Holland praised her players ability to hold their nerve as the reigning premiers threatened in the final minutes.
"They (Maiden Gully YCW) definitely fought back hard. The girls did a great job to stave them off," she said.
"Kym Childs in goals was amazing with 13 goals in the first and third quarters and seven each in the second and last. She really stepped up.
"And Jorja Hufer in defence really came into her own. It's been building and building with her and today with the help of Emily (Langley), they were hunting and intercepting nicely.
"It was a great team game. I didn't make a change all game, but all seven players played their role."
At 3-3 and heading into a clash against Inglewood (1-4), the Maroons are continuing to set themselves up nicely for a return to finals for the first time since 2019.
With no games scheduled at Riverside Park in the first half of the season in the aftermath of last year's flood damage, they will play all eight second round games at home.
At Mitiamo, Pyramid Hill, led by a big performance from goal shooter Jess Holdstock, continued its roll with a six-goal win against a Laura Hicks-less Superoos.
The second-placed Bulldogs have won four of their five games this season and are technically undefeated after drawing their round four contest with Marong.
With another big contest against a rebounding Maiden Gully YCW to come next week, Bulldogs coach Gemma Scott continues to be pleased with her side's progress.
"It was probably our goalers, Jess (Holdstock) and Amber Angel, who really stood up against some pretty strong defenders. It was a fair tussle in our attack end, but they did a great job. They worked pretty hard," she said.
"We needed that as every time we seemed to extend our lead they would come back and get a run of three or four goals.
"But that five-goal lead at quarter proved pretty handy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.