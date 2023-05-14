Bendigo Advertiser
Newbridge stuns reigning premiers Maiden Gully YCW in major LVFNL netball upset

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 14 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 11:44am
Morgan McCormick (pictured) combined well with Kym Childs in the shooting circle for Newbridge in Saturday's win over Maiden Gully YCW. File picture by Noni Hyett
Morgan McCormick (pictured) combined well with Kym Childs in the shooting circle for Newbridge in Saturday's win over Maiden Gully YCW. File picture by Noni Hyett

Newbridge coach Selina Holland has hailed the Maroons' grit and determination after they produced a shock three-goal victory over Maiden Gully YCW on Saturday.

