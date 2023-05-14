Demand for COVID-19 boosters is booming around Bendigo, with many people also choosing to get dosed against flu.
Health authorities, who have switched from talking about numbered COVID vaccines to time-based doses, advise the free "2023 booster" is available to everyone over 18, but is "particularly recommended" for people 65 and older and anyone at risk due to disability, compromised immune system or complex health conditions.
Flu vaccinations are recommended for everyone aged 6 months and over and generally cost around $20.
Since December when state government funding for PCA testing ended and Bendigo Health closed its COVID clinic, Bendigonians have needed to visit a GP or pharmacy to get a free COVID vaccination.
Now as the cold weather sets in, and the Victorian Health Department rolls out a campaign urging people to Stay Safe this Winter by getting both flu and COVID shots, demand is increasing.
Terry White Chemmart pharmacy assistant Anna De Vries estimated the business was doing around 200 vaccinations a week, with some customers getting both COVID and flu shots and others requesting just one or the other. There was a wait of up to a week to get jabbed.
Strathdale Pharmacy was "flat out" meeting demand for the two shots, according to pharmacy assistant Hannah Stroet, with customers generally seeming to want both at the same time.
They generally didn't seem too worried about COVID.
"I think it's just a precautionary thing, like with a flu shot, so that you don't get it as severely," Ms Stroet said.
At Chemist Warehouse in Mitchell St, where the injections are only being administered one day a week, the first available appointment for a Moderna or Pfizer booster is on June 17. Flu shots, though, are immediately available.
None of the chemists contacted by the Advertiser reported having patients severely affected by COVID.
According to Department of Health data, Greater Bendigo recorded 224 new COVID cases in the week to Friday, 39 of them in the previous 24 hours, with 210 cases now active in the municipality.
Around Victoria, 7594 reported cases represented an increase of 18 per cent on the previous week's figure.
But Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said that while a higher level of community transmission was expected to continue due to subvariants emerging, hospitalisations and other key indicators of transmission had stabilised since the end of April.
There were 308 COVID patients in hospital around Victoria, including 17 in intensive care and five on a ventilator. An average of eight COVID-related deaths were reported each day in the past week.
