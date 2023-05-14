Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

There is high demand for COVID-19 boosters and flu shots around Bendigo

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 14 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Kurzke receives her COVID booster at Terry White Chemmart in Bendigo. Picture by Noni Hyett
Natalie Kurzke receives her COVID booster at Terry White Chemmart in Bendigo. Picture by Noni Hyett

Demand for COVID-19 boosters is booming around Bendigo, with many people also choosing to get dosed against flu.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.