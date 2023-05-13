REIGNING premiers Sandhurst produced some of its best form of the season to score an emphatic 40-goal win against BFNL top-three aspirant South Bendigo on Saturday.
The Dragons, who are this season aiming for an unprecedented fifth straight A-grade premiership, showed their trademark class and skill in beating the Bloods on their own home court at Harry Trott Oval 62-22.
They were brilliantly led by a superb captain's game from centre Meg Williams and a magnificent defensive effort from Sophie Shoebridge, Heather Oliver and Charlotte Sexton.
The Dragons held the Bloods to just four goals apiece in the second and third quarters and only five goals in the first quarter, with the quality of netball as good as any other dished up during the club's premiership reign since 2017.
Four-time premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist hailed a complete team performance against the Bloods.
"We started the game okay and we set some goals early on to come out strong, but I felt we really built into the game," she said.
"And then the third quarter we really put the foot down and played good clean netball with our timing and just our Sandhurst brand.
"Everyone in this team really knows their role; we don't treat it as if we have any superstars out there. We love it that everyone is a contributor.
"Meg Williams with a great captain's game was spot on today, so composed and controlled and she really looked after the ball when she got it."
An amazing show of strength from Sandhurst was achieved without two of their keys in defence, with Imogen Sexton (calf) joining Ruby Turner on the sidelines.
Remarkably, the Dragons did not miss a beat.
"We are so lucky that if we don't have Immi Sexton or Ruby Turner, we have Charlotte Sexton to step in. The depth within our club is great," Gilchrist said.
"Charlotte did an amazing job today."
The Dragons stand alone at the top of the league ladder heading into break as the only undefeated team after five rounds.
South Bendigo coach Jannelle Hobbs said her side had been overpowered early and were without any momentum until late in the game.
"The second half was better, but you can't let a team as good as Sandhurst get on top of you early," she said.
"The first quarter didn't help, but they are just so strong all over the court and very disciplined in sticking to their structures, whereas under pressure, my girls just turned the ball over way too much.
"It was a very disappointing day, but it was an experience for our young girls.
"I thought Carissa Brook came back on in the second half and played a good game in attack. For a girl in her first year in A-grade playing against Heather Oliver, who has played years of top sport, you can see the difference in experience.
"We got some good ball, but just turned it over far too much and couldn't capitalise.
"It was one of those days we we tried a lot of things, but nothing much came off.
"But it's still only early in the season, so we'll go back and work hard to get to where we want to be."
Despite again being outscored 14-9, Hobbs took plenty of heart in her players' final quarter effort, easily their best quarter of netball for the day.
The two-time BFNL A-grade coach paid full credit to Sandhurst for an accomplished performance and said it was clear the Dragons were still the competition benchmark.
At Camp Reserve, Castlemaine celebrated its best win since its return to the A-grade competition last season with a 16-goal win over 2022 grand finalists Kangaroo Flat.
The Magpies, playing with a full side for the first time this season, albeit with midcourter Maddie Carter and defender Tara Ford having only minor roles due to injuries, recovered from a three-goal deficit at quarter time to overpower the Roos 55-39.
The win catapulted the Magpies into second position on the ladder, above Gisborne, with both teams heading to the break at 4-1.
At Gardiner Reserve, Gisborne bounced back from its first defeat of the season against Kangaroo Flat to topple Kyneton by 28 goals.
The Bulldogs, led by a standout performance from star defender Zoe Davies and another strong effort from teenage goal shooter Tori Skrijel, defeated the Tigers 54-26
At Strathfieldsaye, the Storm defeated Eaglehawk 46-35.
The Storm's second win of the year was underpinned by a 15-10 third quarter after they led by six goals at half time.
At Princes Park, Maryborough shrugged off a determined Golden Square to win 73-53.
The Magpies led by only six goals at half time, but finished strongly by scoring 18 and 20 goals respectively in the final two quarters.
