SELECTION NIGHT: weekend HDFNL, LVFNL teams

MORE FOOTBALL: Bendigo Advertiser FootyHQ
2.15pm Saturday at Lockington.
LOCKINGTON BAMAWM-UNITED
B: S.Fiske, J.Mundie, B.Holman
HB: C.Mitchell, F.Monahan, J.Rorke
C: S.Brentnall, C.Hinks, B.Collins
HF: T.Phillips, T.Douglas, J.Wolfe
F: T.Leech, J.Collins, B.Anderson
R: J.Milligan, M.Johnson, J.Gardiner
Int: T.Eade, R.Bradley, J.Dalziel, A.McMahon
WHITE HILLS
B: S.Lowes, J.Dickens, B.Johnson
HB: J.Pallpratt, N.Warnock, J.Fallon
C: N.Moffat, C.Kekich, D.Nihill
HF: B.Childs, D.Wright, R.Irwin
F: L.Bartels, M.Dole, K.Antonowicz
R: R.Walker, B.Taylor, B.Hogan
Int: N.Wallace, J.Harris, J.Allport, J.Sheean
2.15pm Saturday at Toolleen.
MOUNT PLEASANT
B: B.Hinneberg, M.Whiting, B.White
HB: D.Whiting, T.McNamara, W.Wallace
C: P.O'Brien, A.Baird, Z.Murrell
HF: R.McIvor, M.Rovers, M.Wakefield
F: B.Weightman, F.White, C.Dunlop
R: C.Down, R.McNamara, N.Butler
Int: M.Bennett, Z.Charles, J.Nihill, S.Greene
HEATHCOTE
B: J.Beedle, W.Direen, L.Inness
HB: B.Connelly, C.Price, C.Birch
C: B.Padmore, B.Price, H.McCarthy
HF: S.Dowsett, J.Conforti, C.Hamilton
F: K.Cavallaro, L.Birch, C.Grindlay
R: J.Marcroft, L.Jacques, T.Pain
Int: M.McLean, W.Long, J.Cavallaro, V.butler
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
NORTH BENDIGO
B: A.Craig, D.Reid, J.Ford
HB: N.Newlan, D.Klemm, J.Hall
C: B.Knight, P.Bogers, R.Healey
HF: T.Devereaux, S.Harris, L.Ross
F: C.Riddick, B.Robertson, R.Alford
R: R.Gow, S.Giri, M.Thalasinos
Int: B.Thomson, J.Francis, R.Paetow, M.Gray
LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER
B: N.Horman, L.Martini, J.Hawken
HB: H.Bussey, L.Sverns, X.Colvin
C: C.Hislop, A.Windridge, T.Guerra
HF: C.Horman, S.Ludlow-Lambrick, Z.Hislop
F: B.Hawken, T.Jones, M.Candy
R: J.Warde, J.Keath, T.Brereton
Int: Z.Ellwood, B.Taylor, C.McGregor, M.McLellan
2.15pm Saturday at Huntly.
HUNTLY
B: B.Hilson, M.Billings, J.Hull
HB: S.Kairn, H.Campbell, R.Burt
C: K.Forster, J.Gilchrist, H.Whittle
HF: J.Matthews, B.Daley, A.Sladden
F: L.Wilson, J.Cordy, N.Grace
R: J.Fry, H.McCormick, L.Watson
Int: D.Trewella, J.Price, M.Edwards, M.Hogan
COLBINABBIN
B: S.Bromley, D.Brown, D.Price
HB: B.Barton, A.Basile, C.Aldous
C: L.Fitzgerald, J.McMurtrie, A.Van Ruiswyk
HF: J.Carn, R.Hogan, S.Tuohey
F: C.Shields, J.Barnett, J.Brain
R: J. McArdle, L.Fitzgerald, J.Brain
Int: T.Howlett, C.Ryan, J.Ryan, W.Lowe
2.15pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
MAIDEN GULLY YCW
Riley Bacon, Joel Burns, Jonathon Carroll, Tyler Miles, Damian Wust, Corey Walsh, Ed Crisp, Bailey Archer, Lachie Sobina, Ryan Strauch, Josh Worsley, Cooper Hale, Nathan Murley, Jay McDonald, Thomas Birch, Grayson Brown, Jayden Magnusson, Brandon Dimech, Mathew Crooks, Hamish McCartney, Brayden Watson, William Noden
PYRAMID HILL
Dylan Collis, Will Perryman, Thomas Brennan, Zach Alford, Bailey George, Steven Gunther, Sebastian Relouw, Bradley Moon, Billy Micevski, Dylan Morison, Mitch Gunther, Jack Woodward, Jesse Sheahan, Mitchell Dingwall, Zac Dingwall, Gavin James, Jack Hickmott, Scott Mann, Bryden Morison, Matthew Moon, Adrian Holland, Declan Slingo
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood.
INGLEWOOD
B: G.Nevins, L.Matheson, C.March
HB: C.Stobaus, A.Lowe, N.Angelino
C: B.Cotchett, C.Wright, T.Kendal
HF: C.McGaw, D.Polack, D.Hogan
F: F.Payne, K.Payne, N.Silvestro
R: T.Kennedy, C.Ingham, S.Dorevitch
Int: J.Rouse, I.Povey, S.Polack, J.Wendels
NEWBRIDGE
B: A.Mayo, L.Costelow, D.Lloyd
HB: D.Romer, J.Teasdale, L.Nihill
C: J.Clark, A.Fortune, A.Moore
HF: C.Sanders, K.Gard, T.McLeod
F: S.Gale, M.Giri, C.Dixon
R: W.Copland, W.Daly, D.Stevens
Int: A.Fithall, C.Van Aken, B.Harris, J.Murray
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo.
MITIAMO
Zac Tuohey, Duncan Proud, Ryan Byrne, Ross Turner, Mitchell Byrne, Luke Lougoon, Brayden Baines, Ethan Hocking, Maxwell Simpson, Daniel Walters, Jacob Carracher, Jay Reynolds, Liam Jones, Rhys Varcoe, Eli Spiers, Zachary Morrison, Lincon Hocking, Andrew Cussen, Mason Hocking, Joshua Diss, Dylan Clohesy, Caleb Milne
CALIVIL UNITED
Cody Thompson, Jake Lawry, Evan Ritchie, Walter Miller, Anthony Dennis, Thomas Piazza, Mitch Avard, Blair Richards, Lachlan Mangan, Ben Baker, Lachlan Brook, Henry Miller, Jack Sinclair, William Cole, Jordan Lea, Jack Maher, Justin Hynes, Hamish Wall, Tom Rial, Brae Mensforth, Rhys Lourie
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE
Not supplied
BRIDGEWATER
Not supplied
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.