Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up - HDFNL, LVFNL

By Luke West
Updated May 18 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 11:10am
Inglewood assistant coach Fergus Payne. With three victories in a row, the Blues are on their best winning streak since 2003 in the LVFNL. Picture by Adam Bourke
