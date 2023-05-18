Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up - HDFNL, LVFNL

2.15pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
Season is tracking along solidly for Pyramid Hill with a 4-1 record, including a 162-point belting of Mitiamo last week in what was the Bulldogs' most complete performance so far.
Bulldogs' half-forward/mid Dylan Collis leads the Addy LVFNL player rankings having been the best player in three of their four wins to go with 11 goals.
Big step-up in opposition awaits for the Eagles following their six-point win over Newbridge last week.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 14.20 (104) def Maiden Gully YCW 5.1 (31).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 20; Maiden Gully YCW 6.
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood.
Been two decades since there has been a buzz like there is at the moment around Inglewood.
The struggles of the Blues since they last played finals in 2003 has been well documented, but there finally looks to be some light at the end of the tunnel.
The Blues have won three games in a row for the first time since 2003, but they aren't just falling over the line - their three-consecutive wins over Maiden Gully YCW, Mitiamo and long-time nemesis Bridgewater have been by a combined 205 points.
On current form, and on their home deck, would expect the Blues to make it four in a row against a Newbridge side that has lost five in a row and has Dylan Stevens continuing to shoulder a heavy midfield load.
Last time: Newbridge 20.10 (132) def Inglewood 9.14 (68).
Since 2010: Newbridge 20; Inglewood 3.
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo.
Given they are the bottom two teams on the ladder, there aren't going to be a lot of genuine winning opportunities that will present over the course of the season for the Superoos and Demons.
But here's one where both sides will go in firmly believing they can get the job done.
Big test for the resilience of the Superoos to turn around a 162-point hiding from Pyramid Hill last week, while the Demons will be hungry to shake the tag as the only side yet to win a game this season.
The Demons would have to fancy their chances given they pushed what was a far stronger Mitiamo last year in both encounters when they lost by just nine and five points.
Last time: Mitiamo 11.12 (78) def Calivil United 11.7 (73).
Since 2010: Calivil United 15; Mitiamo 14.
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
The Bears host the Mean Machine in the match of the round in what's going to be one of those pivotal games that down the track will help shape which team is likely to join Marong and Pyramid Hill in the top three.
The Bears will be determined to start much better than last week when they were blown out of the water early by Marong and never in the contest as they slipped from second to fifth on the ladder.
Bridgewater heads into the game in third position and coming off a 43-point win over Calivil United last week.
Young midfielder Darcy Wood is definitely an emerging player to keep an eye on at the Mean Machine given the form he's in.
Last time: Bridgewater 14.13 (87) def BL-Serpentine 6.6 (42).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 24; BL-Serpentine 5.
1. Marong
Record: 6-0, 470.7%
2. Pyramid Hill
Record: 4-1, 164.2%
3. Bridgewater
Record: 4-2, 130.4%
4. Inglewood
Record: 3-2, 127.6%
5. Bears Lagoon-
Serpentine
Record: 3-2, 104.2%
6. Maiden Gully YCW
Record: 2-3, 71.2%
7. Newbridge
Record: 1-5, 42.8%
8. Mitiamo
Record: 1-4, 39.7%
9. Calivil United
Record: 0-5, 41.6%
ADAM BOURKE - Pyramid Hill, Inglewood, Calivil United, BL-Serpentine.
LUKE WEST - Pyramid Hill, Inglewood, Mitiamo, BL-Serpentine.
2.15pm Saturday at Lockington.
You'd think the chance for both these sides to get back on the park and redeem themselves on Saturday can't come quick enough.
Lockington-Bamawm United was last week on the end of a major upset when the reigning premier was beaten by last year's wooden-spooner Leitchville-Gunbower to now be 2-2 through four games of its premiership defence.
The Cats are yet to win a fourth quarter this season as opposed to last year when they ran sides into the ground and won 17 of their 19 final terms.
The Demons will be on the rebound from their first loss of the season last week when beaten by 51 points by Mount Pleasant.
The Demons - who have lost their past nine games against the Cats by an average of 76 points - will want to sharpen up in front of the sticks given they kicked themselves out of the game last week with their wayward return of 6.16.
Last time: LBU 15.15 (105) def White Hills 2.8 (20).
Since 2010: LBU 18; White Hills 6.
2.15pm Saturday at Toolleen.
A throwback to the 1990s with Mount Pleasant and Heathcote playing a big game against each other.
The Blues (1st, 4-1) and Saints (3rd, 3-1) are a combined 7-2 heading into this battle, which features two of the competition's in-form forwards.
Mount Pleasant's Ben Weightman (27) and Heathcote's Corey Grindlay (26) are the competition's two leading goalkickers through five rounds.
Grindlay joined the Saints from Wallan with big wraps and has certainly hit the ground running with his new club with three-consecutive bags of eight goals, so stifling his influence will be high on the Blues' priorities.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 20.18 (138) def Heathcote 6.7 (43).
Since 2010: Mount Pleasant 12; Heathcote 11; Drawn 1.
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
Leitchville-Gunbower makes the trip to North Bendigo having shrugged off the burden of a 19-game losing streak in sensational style, beating reigning premier LBU last week.
That win should do wonders for the belief among the group as it prepares to take on what is now the only undefeated team in the competition in North Bendigo.
Plenty of fighting spirit being shown by the Bulldogs so far this year having twice overturned last-quarter deficits against LBU and Colbinabbin last week.
"Mr Consistent" Jordan Ford is coming off back-to-back bags of five goals for the Bulldogs.
Last time: 23.14 (152) def Leitchville-Gunbower 8.8 (56).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 20; Leitchville-Gunbower 10.
2.15pm Saturday at Huntly.
A 1-4 record doesn't do justice to just how competitive Colbinabbin has been, with the Grasshoppers having lost their past two games to North Bendigo and LBU by a combined 10 points.
But there's no prize for coming second and as a result the Grasshoppers now find themselves needing to dig themselves out of an early-season hole.
It has been a tough slog for the 0-4 Huntly, which having been tested by injury would have relished last week's bye with the chance to regroup and refresh.
While it has been a challenge on the field, off-field the club has announced Wel.Co as its major naming sponsor for this season.
Last time: Colbinabbin 10.15 (75) def Huntly 9.7 (61).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 16; Huntly 10.
1. Mount Pleasant
Record: 4-1, 208.9%
2. North Bendigo
Record: 4-0, 138.3%
3. Heathcote
Record: 3-1, 165.0%
4. White Hills
Record: 3-1, 125.5%
5. LBU
Record: 2-2, 114.0%
6. Elmore
Record: 2-3, 83.8%
7. Colbinabbin
Record: 1-4, 77.7%
8. Leitchville-Gunbower
Record: 1-4, 53.2%
9. Huntly
Record: 0-4, 39.5%
ADAM BOURKE - White Hills, Heathcote, North Bendigo, Colbinabbin.
LUKE WEST - White Hills, Mount Pleasant, North Bendigo, Colbinabbin.
