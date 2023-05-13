SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

Kyneton 12.3 (95) def Gisborne 10.13 (73).
Golden Square 39.19 (253) def Maryborough 2.2 (14).
Sandhurst 15.15 (105) def South Bendigo 7.10 (52).
Kangaroo Flat 14.11 (95) def Castlemaine 6.10 (46).
Eaglehawk 14.15 (99) def Strathfieldsaye 2.9 (21).
Leitchville-Gunbower 12.10 (82) def LBU 8.9 (57).
Mount Pleasant 16.7 (103) def White Hills 6.16 (52).
Heathcote 15.11 (101) def Elmore 9.10 (64).
North Bendigo 12.13 (85) def Colbinabbin 13.4 (82).
Bridgewater 12.11 (83) def Calivil United 5.10 (40).
Maiden Gully YCW 9.10 (64) def Newbridge 8.10 (58).
Pyramid Hill 27.20 (182) def Mitiamo 3.2 (20).
Marong 20.14 (134) def BL-Serpentine 9.7 (61).
Wycheproof-Narraport 15.10 (100) def St Arnaud 8.5 (53).
Donald 11.9 (75) def Birchip-Watchem 10.10 (70).
Wedderburn 9.15 (69) def Boort 10.7 (67).
Nullawil 21.12 (138) def Charlton 7.6 (48).
Maldon 12.13 (85) def Lexton 9.5 (59).
Natte Bealiba 18.12 (120) def Avoca 4.7 (31).
Harcourt 9.13 (67) def Carisbrook 8.8 (56).
Trentham 38.29 (257) def Rovers 3.5 (23).
Talbot 11.12 (78) def Dunolly 9.14 (68).
Navarre 23.21 (159) def Campbells Creek 0.0 (0).
Newstead 18.13 (121) def Royal Park 11.6 (72).
A GRADE: Gisborne 54 def Kyneton 26, Strathfieldsaye 46 def Eaglehawk 35, Sandhurst 62 def South Bendigo 22, Maryborough 73 def Golden Square 53, Castlemaine 55 def Kangaroo Flat 39.
A RESERVE: Gisborne 82 def Kyneton 22, Sandhurst 45 def South Bendigo 26, Strathfieldsaye 51 def Eaglehawk 33, Kangaroo Flat 40 def Castlemaine 37.
B GRADE: Sandhurst 46 def South Bendigo 32, Gisborne 71 def Kyneton 37, Strathfieldsaye 33 def Eaglehawk 21, Kangaroo Flat 64 def Castlemaine 20, Golden Square 52 def Maryborough 22.
B RESERVE: Kangaroo Flat 61 def Castlemaine 20, Golden Square 43 def Maryborough 32, Sandhurst 62 def South Bendigo 29, Gisborne 63 def Kyneton 18, Strathfieldsaye 33 dr Eaglehawk 33.
17-UNDER: Castlemaine 35 dr Kangaroo Flat 35, Golden Square 50 def Maryborough 37, Gisborne 92 def Kyneton 9, Sandhurst 63 def South Bendigo 18, Strathfieldsaye 42 def Eaglehawk 33.
A GRADE: White Hills 52 def Mount Pleasant 35, LBU 54 def Leitchville-Gunbower 41, Colbinabbin 60 def North Bendigo 32, Elmore 62 def Heathcote 44.
A RESERVE: Leitchville-Gunbower 50 def LBU 48, North Bendigo 36 def Colbinabbin 28, White Hills 43 def Mount Pleasant 27, Elmore 66 def Heathcote 17.
B GRADE: Elmore 58 def Heathcote 22, LBU 50 def Leitchville-Gunbower 40, White Hills 53 def Mount Pleasant 29, North Bendigo 47 def Colbinabbin 35.
B RESERVE: Elmore 65 def Heathcote 12, LBU 38 def Leitchville-Gunbower 20, White Hills 35 def Mount Pleasant 32, North Bendigo 61 def Colbinabbin 19.
UNDER-17: LBU 51 def Leitchville-Gunbower 18, Colbinabbin 54 def North Bendigo 38, Mount Pleasant 36 def White Hills 29, Heathcote 40 def Elmore 33.
UNDER-15: North Bendigo 52 def Colbinabbin 45, LBU 28 def Leitchville-Gunbower 14, Mount Pleasant 44 def White Hills 19, Elmore 54 def Heathcote 23.
UNDER-13: Heathcote 26 def Elmore 25, Leitchville-Gunbower 20 def LBU 16, White Hills 28 def Mount Pleasant 10, Colbinabbin 44 def North Bendigo 8.
A GRADE: Marong 101 def BL-Serpentine 31, Newbridge 51 def Maiden Gully YCW 48, Pyramid Hill 43 def Mitiamo 37, Bridgewater 42 def Calivil United 36.
B GRADE: Marong 63 def BL-Serpentine 15, Maiden Gully YCW 67 def Newbridge 31, Bridgewater 57 def Calivil United 34, Pyramid Hill 44 def Mitiamo 29.
C GRADE: Marong 54 def BL-Serpentine 35, Maiden Gully YCW 56 def Newbridge 29, Bridgewater 47 def Calivil United 21, Pyramid Hill 57 def Mitiamo 22.
C RESERVE: Marong 55 def BL-Serpentine 38, Maiden Gully YCW 43 def Newbridge 32, Bridgewater 37 def Calivil United 26, Pyramid Hill 26 def Mitiamo 21.
17-UNDER: BL-Serpentine 48 def Marong 41, Maiden Gully YCW 60 def Newbridge 13, Calivil United 56 def Bridgewater 37, Pyramid Hill 45 def Mitiamo 26.
15-UNDER: BL-Serpentine 35 def Marong 32, Calivil United 34 def Bridgewater 23, Pyramid Hill 47 def Mitiamo 19.
13-UNDER: Marong 20 dr BL-Serpentine 20, Calivil United 59 def Bridgewater 18, Pyramid Hill 28 def Mitiamo 6.
A GRADE: Nullawil 39 def Charlton 34, Wycheproof-Narraport 51 def St Arnaud 25, Boort 50 def Wedderburn 40, Birchip-Watchem 51 def Donald 49.
