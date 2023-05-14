HDFNL ROUND 5: Huge boilover as Bombers upstage reigning premiers

LEITCHVILLE-Gunbower has ended its 19-game losing streak in the Heathcote District league with a stunning upset of reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday.
Having previously not won a game since April 16 last year, the Bombers finally returned to the winners list in sensational style, upstaging the Cats 12.10 (82) to 8.9 (57) at Leitchville.
It will be recorded as one of those rare football results where the previous year's wooden-spooner defeated the reigning premier.
"We're stoked to get some reward for effort," Bombers coach Shannon Keam said.
"Over the first four games we'd shown patches of form, so to be able to put it together for four quarters was really pleasing."
The Bombers won all four quarters against an opponent they had lost their previous five games against by an average of 83 points.
"It was fairly even up until half-time before we were able to get a bit of breathing space and hang on," Keam said.
"It was pleasing to run the game out the way we did."
Despite the Bombers' 0-4 start to the season and coming up against the defending champions, Keam said his side had gone into the contest full of belief that such a result was achievable.
"We built ourselves up during the week as a real chance. We reflected on the first four weeks and then focused on the next four weeks and how we want to go about it and we trained really well," Keam said.
"The feedback we got from the guys during the week was there was a really good feeling going into the game."
The feedback we got from the guys during the week was there was a really good feeling going into the game- Shannon Keam - Leitchville-Gunbower coach
The best player for the Bombers - whose 19 losses in a row had included 11 by more than 10 goals - was new midfield signing Caleb Hislop in his first game for his new club.
"We've been able to get hold of Caleb and his brother Zac through a connection we've got," Keam said.
"Caleb hasn't played for a couple of years, but he has a background with Aberfeldie and had a VFL stint with Williamstown and he was really good early on, but probably knocked up a bit in the second half given he hasn't played for a while."
Also among the standouts for the Bombers were Tom Brereton (three goals) and Lachlan Martini.
"Tommy has had a couple of different roles for us this year. We put him on a wing today and he was able to push forward, get some front and centres and kick three goals, so he was really good," Keam said.
"Lachlan played in the backline and he's one of those blokes who plays his role week in, week out and was really solid again."
Jake Rorke, who was named best, skipper Brodie Collins and Thomas Leech each kicked two goals for LBU, which is now 2-2 early in its premiership defence having lost just two games for all of last season.
Mount Pleasant continues to hold pole position on the ladder after dismantling an inaccurate White Hills by 51 points.
In the match of the round the Blues inflicted the first loss of the season upon the Demons, winning 16.7 (103) to to 6.16 (52) at Scott Street.
The Blues set the tone from the outset, racing to a 29-point lead at quarter-time, 6.1 to 1.2, to put the heat on the home side.
"We started really well and kept going throughout the rest of the day... it was a four-quarter performance," Mount Pleasant coaching director Darren Walsh said.
"We knew White Hills is a good side at starting games and our starts haven't been the best, so we addressed that and got the start we wanted. We were on top in the centre early and that's what got us going."
The classy Mitch Rovers was the leading goalkicker on the ground, snaring five for the Blues to now have 18 for his new club.
"Mitch is playing on-ball/forward and is playing really good footy for us," Walsh said.
Chris Down in the ruck was also a strong performer for the Blues.
"He was great for us; it's not just his tap-work, but his follow up work has been really good this year, too," Walsh said.
"Will Wallace was excellent down back and Fletcher White did a really good job on Kaiden Antonowicz (one goal)."
As well as Rovers' five goals, Mitch Bennett and co-coach Ben Weightman kicked three each for the Blues, who had co-coach and star midfielder Adam Baird sit out the last quarter.
"He copped a knock to his ankle-shin area, which was causing a bit of pain initially. We'll see how he pulls up this week," Walsh said.
Recruits Tom Brereton and Ben Taylor led the better players for the Demons.
North Bendigo rallied from 13 points down during the last quarter to over-run Colbinabbin in a game full of momentum swings.
Just as they had done against LBU three weeks earlier, the Bulldogs overcame a last-term deficit to win 12.13 (85) to 13.4 (82) at Colbinabbin and remain unbeaten.
"We got ourselves five goals up during the third quarter, but Colbo responded and got themselves in front at three quarter-time," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"Colbo got out to 13 points in front during the last quarter, but we were able to keep surging the ball forward and were able to hit the scoreboard to get over the line."
What proved to be the match-winning goal for the Bulldogs was kicked by Jordan Ford, who was awarded a free kick for a push in the back to kick his fifth for the second week in a row.
Recruits Layton Ross, Billy Robertson and Ben Knight were the three best for the Bulldogs.
"Layton has been doing his job well the past few weeks and was really good today when our backs were under pressure," Bennett said.
"Billy set the tone for us in the second quarter and was really good in the third and last as well, and Benny Knight has done a lot of work on his fitness through his boxing and that showed today."
For the Grasshoppers, who are now an unfamiliar 1-4, it was a second near-miss in a row following the previous week's seven-point loss to LBU.
"Unfortunately, we lost a few crucial moments late in the game," said Colbinabbin coach Jed Brain, who is nursing injured ribs from the game.
"Our forward line was really good today in taking chances in front of goal, but we just couldn't get over the line. It's positive to know over the past two weeks that although we haven't won against North or Locky, our best is very competitive."
Riley Hogan was the Grasshoppers' best.
"Riley did a lot of hard in-and-under work for us and was really good with our ball movement as well," Brain said.
For the third game in a row new Heathcote forward Corey Grindlay bagged eight goals as the Saints dominated Elmore after half-time.
Elmore led by two points after a low-scoring first half, 4.6 to 4.4.
However, the Saints - missing gun midfield recruit Jesse Davies (foot) - on their home turf were able to bust the game open, kicking 11 goals to five in the second half to win by 37 points, 15.11 (101) to 9.10 (64).
"We were fairly ordinary in the first half, but credit has to go to Elmore; their pressure was really good and their work-rate was a lot better than ours," Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
"But it was a good second half by the boys... we were able to get our running game going and get on top. I feel like our fitness levels are really good and that was evident in the last quarter today (6.4 to 2.3)."
Grindlay, recruited from Wallan, now has a trio of eight-goal bags against Elmore, White Hills and Leitchville-Gunbower.
"Elmore did well on Corey in the first half, but he was able to find some space in the second half and to come away with eight goals again was another awesome performance," Saladino said.
"He is showing some real consistency and when the game was on the line he was one of the players to get us going."
Having been cleared from concussion protocols during the week, midfielder Liam Jacques was named best for the Saints, whose 3-1 record is their best through four games since 2012.
"He would have had 30-odd touches and kicked a couple of goals and was really good," Saladino said.
Wingman Rhys Bolton (hamstring) and Billy Price (quad) are injury concerns for the Saints.
The best player for Elmore was ruckman Daniel Russell (two goals) against his former club, while forward Darcy Laffy kicked three goals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.