LVFNL ROUND 6: Eagles clinch thriller by a kick over Maroons

MAIDEN Gully YCW emerged from a hard-fought clash against Newbridge with its second win of the Loddon Valley league season on Saturday.
In a low-scoring contest the Eagles fought back from a 14-point deficit at quarter-time to clinch a 9.10 (64) to 8.10 (58) victory at home in a game that had been level going into the final term.
"We made too many mistakes early in the game, which Newbridge was really good at capitalising on and were able to kick goals from," Maiden Gully YCW coach Jay McDonald said.
"We had to do it the hard way, but showed a lot of maturity, particularly in the last quarter to take the lead and then hold on because it was certainly up for grabs for the last eight to 10 minutes."
We had to do it the hard way, but showed a lot of maturity, particularly in the last quarter to take the lead and then hold on because it was certainly up for grabs for the last eight to 10 minutes- Jay McDonald - Maiden Gully YCW coach
Having gone into the final term level, the Eagles kicked 2.2 to 1.2 in the last quarter to prevail in what was the third meeting in a row between the two sides decided by a single-figure margin.
McDonald praised the performance of ruckman Mathew Crooks as being crucial to the Eagles securing the victory.
"In my opinion if he doesn't play today then I don't believe we win the game," McDonald said.
"He just competes and competes and for a big fella his second and third efforts were really good as well."
Also a strong performer for the Eagles was teenager Cooper Hale.
"He's a young fella who just runs all day. He normally plays on a wing, but I put him at half-forward today to try something different and he played really well," said McDonald, who was also one of the Eagles' best playing at half-back.
"Cooper found a lot of space and set up a lot of scoring opportunities and ran for all four quarters."
The Eagles lost defender Ed Crisp to an ankle injury.
Consistent midfielder Dylan Stevens was again Newbridge's best player, while forwards Chris Dixon and co-coach Sam Gale kicked three goals apiece.
A dominant first quarter set the foundation for Marong's 73-point win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
In what had been a 1st v 2nd clash going into Saturday, the Panthers put the Bears to the sword early on the way to a 20.14 (134) to 9.7 (61) win at Marong.
The fast-starting Panthers raced to a 43-point advantage at quarter-time, 8.2 to 1.1, before extending their buffer to 58 points at the main break.
"I was super pleased with the start we made," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"Coming off a bye last week we expected Serp would be fresh and primed and being a side that prides themselves on being hard around the contest, we wanted to start well and we certainly did that.
"Michael Bradbury and Brandyn Grenfell set the tone for us in the ruck and we were able to get some good looks in our forward half and made the most of our opportunities."
Key forward Kain Robins marked everything that came his way for the Panthers in a brilliant game that also included four goals.
"I reckon Kain would have taken close to 20 marks today across half-forward... if he had have kicked straight he could have kicked seven or eight goals, but he had a massive game," Jacobs said.
Robins, Grenfell (four), Nathan Devanny (three) and Jack McCaig (three) combined for 14 goals for the Panthers.
"It was really pleasing to have a spread of multiple goalkickers," Jacobs said.
"We're trying to change it up to be a bit more unpredictable. Grenfell was really good when he went into the ruck, Kain and Reardo (Matt Riordan) are chopping and changing in the forward line and Jack McCaig and Nathan Devanny both look dangerous when they rest forward, so it's pleasing we don't just have the one avenue to goal."
The Panthers - who are now two games clear on top of the ladder heading into the bye next week - have an injury worry out of the game to Lachlan Frankel.
"Lachie has hurt his knee; we're not sure what he has done yet, but we will get it assessed during the week and, hopefully, he's okay," Jacobs said.
The Bears fell from second to fifth on the ladder, with coach Justin Laird lamenting his side's sluggish start, but pleased that it fought the game out until the end.
"We gave them too much of a headstart in the first quarter and when you give any team the start we did you're going to make it hard for yourselves," Laird said.
"Our second quarter was a lot better, but still nowhere near the standard we want to play and we were able to win the third quarter (5.2 to 3.6) and the last quarter was fairly even before they kicked a couple of goals late.
"I'm disappointed we didn't push them harder, but the boys cracked in until the end after being jumped early."
Harry Gadsden (three goals) in his return to the side was the Bears' best player.
Bridgewater co-captain Josh Martyn's solid season continued with a six-goal haul in the Mean Machine's 43-point win at home over Calivil United.
The Mean Machine moved back into the top three with their 12.11 (83) to 5.10 (40) victory over the Demons, with Martyn's six goals taking him to a league-best 35 for the season.
"It was a good result in the end, but we made hard work of it for ourselves in the first half with a bit of a lack of polish with that last kick going inside 50," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
"I was pleased with the boys intent to crack in and it was a good contest.
"Calivil United played a good brand of footy, took the game on and our boys stood up to it, which was pleasing from our end."
The Mean Machine's better players were headed by midfielder Harry Donegan, while Darcy Wood continues to impress.
"Darcy is playing midfield and going really well for us," Ladson said.
"There's not much of him, but geez, he cracks in and is a good young kid."
After being held to just two behinds against Marong last week the Demons were able to hit the scoreboard with a goal in the first term before ending the match with five.
Coach Anthony Dennis and Jake Lawry kicked two goals each for the Demons, whose best was ruckman Justin Hynes in what has been a strong start to the season since rejoining Calivil United from Marong.
Pyramid Hill put together its first four-quarter performance of the season in a 162-point belting of Mitiamo.
The Bulldogs kicked seven goals in the first quarter, eight in the second, six in the third and six in the last in their 27.20 (182) to 3.2 (20) percentage-booster at Mitiamo.
The standout player for the Bulldogs was Dylan Collis, who has now been named best in three of their five games so far.
"Dylan is playing half-forward and on-ball and is a very good ball-user," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"He's able to hit those kicks inside forward 50 and give our forwards a really good opportunity to mark.
"Overall, it was our first four-quarter performance of the year and we were able to generate some good ball movement, particularly from the centre bounces and we defended the ground well."
Overall, it was our first four-quarter performance of the year and we were able to generate some good ball movement, particularly from the centre bounces and we defended the ground well- Nathan Fitzpatrick - Pyramid Hill coach
Twelve players kicked goals for Pyramid Hill, with Tom Brennan (four), captain Steve Gunther (four), Zach Alford (three), Collis (three), Bailey George (three), Brodie Carroll (two), Mitch Dingwall (two) and Will Perryman (two) all slotting multiples.
The Superoos' 162-point loss was the club's heaviest defeat since 2013.
The experienced trio of vice-captain Ross Turner, skipper Luke Lougoon and Dylan Clohesy were named the best three for the Superoos.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.