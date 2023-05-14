BFNL: Brett bags 10 in Square's rout of Maryborough

GOLDEN Square bounced back emphatically onto the BFNL winners' list with a 239-point mauling of Maryborough on Saturday.
On an excellent Princes Park surface the Bulldogs had 11 goalkickers with Joel Brett and Braydon Vaz kicking a total of 18 majors between them.
Brett showed why he's the reigning Ron Best medallist with a haul of 10 goals.
Vaz wasn't far behind nailing eight, with three of those coming in an outstanding first-term burst.
The Magpies managed just two majors for the afternoon, with Matthew Johnston and Lucas Hurse the home side's only straight shooters.
It was all over by quarter-time with the Bulldogs leading by 66 points on their way to a 39.19 (253) to 2.2 (14) belting.
Hugh Freckleton and Macey Eaton started the Square goal-scoring with only five minutes played and the Dogs just kept on booting the ball into the forward 50.
Vaz was on target from straight in front, Brett made no mistake after taking a Vaz pass, while Jake Thrum landed a set-shot from the scoreboard pocket.
Matthew Johnston had booted Maryborough's only first-half major at the six-and-a-half minute mark with a clever snap.
It was the Magpies only goal until Lucas Hurse sunk a set shot midway through the third quarter.
And that was to be the end of the home side's scoring for the opening three terms.
The Square goal-fest continued on in the second term with Thrum's mark-on-the-run and major at the town end one of the goals-of-the-sday.
The Maryborough defence just couldn't keep up. Kya Lanfranchi and Joel Swatton battled hard, but the Square midfielders and forwards continually burst into the clear to take simple chest and overhead marks.
Matt Compston was well on top of Maryborough skipper Ty Stewart in the ruck contests and his tapouts constantly landed with mids Ricky Monti, Jack Hickman and Terry Reeves, who pumped the ball all match into the forward 50.
Nine more goals were banged home by the Bulldogs in the third quarter with pacy Zavier Murley running into a scoreboard end goalmouth to get things going.
Brett and Vaz also constantly added to their tallies, although, Brett's best quarter was still to come.
He nailed four majors in the last term, slicing one shot home as he ran into an unattended goalmouth and then collecting a loose ball before screwing it around the corner home.
Stationed across half-back in recent matches Jayden Burke's athleticism was evident late in the Square's devastating 11-goal final quarter.
He marked an across the half-forward line pass from Brett and drilled Square's 37th goal.
A minute-and-a-half later he marked a Maryborough attempt at a major right on the goal line. Burke had raced the full length of the ground to get back into defence.
Murley and Vaz capped off the Bulldogs' day-in-the-sun with the last two goals of the day, both from set shots.
