BFNL: Hawks hold Storm to its lowest score in history to stay unbeaten

EAGLEHAWK restricted Strathfieldsaye to the lowest score in its 255-game BFNL history while notching its first win at Tannery Lane in 12 years on Saturday.
Against an undermanned Storm side, the Hawks took care of business in comprehensive fashion, belting Strathfieldsaye 14.15 (99) to 2.9 (21) in perfect September-like conditions.
The victory continues the Hawks' unblemished start to the season as they improved to 5-0 and retained their position at the top of the ladder.
The Storm are now 2-3, with what was once a seemingly impenetrable fortress at Tannery Lane having now been breached by three opposition teams already this year - the Hawks, Sandhurst and Golden Square.
The in-form Hawks dismantled the Storm across the ground, with their 5-0 record now their best start to a season since 2010.
With impressive new ruckman Connor Dalgleish controlling the ruck, the big-bodied Eaglehawk midfield brigade dominated the centre clearances 11-5.
The Hawks' defence was superb in repelling the Storm and then sweeping the ball forward, with their speed of movement often resembling a Two Blue Tsunami, while their pressure was hot from the outset and they were far more clinical with their connection going inside 50 as the scoreline attests.
They didn't make the most of their opportunities inside forward 50 though, particularly early when they one stage had 2.7 on the board.
"I thought the score was a real reflection of the emphasis we've put on our defence," Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said.
"It's an area we had a big focus on during the pre-season and by doing that well it's giving us enough of a look at the footy up front and we're not reliant on needing guys to kick big bags, but we've got guys chipping in."
The Hawks played the majority of the last three quarters two rotations down after Kallen Geary - playing for the first time against his former team who he won three premierships with - sitting the bulk of the game out with a tight quad, while Marcus Angove hurt an AC joint.
"Kal had a bit of a tight quad and was weighing up whether to play today and in hindsight, maybe we could have given him a rest," Matheson said.
"His quad tightened up on him and after we got ourselves into the position we did early in the game he made the call to give it a rest.
"With the bye next week, I couldn't see him missing too much footy with it."
As well as Geary, the victorious Hawks side also included another former Storm player in Tom Bennett, who played well on a wing.
The Storm's only two goals of the game were kicked by Lachlan Gill (24 minute mark of the third quarter) and Lachlan Bonney (25 minute mark of the last term).
Conversely, the Hawks had four players who kicked at least two goals - Liam Marciano (three), Darcy Richards (three), Joel Mullen (two) and teenager Jack O'Shannessy (two).
In his second senior game for the Hawks 16-year-old Bendigo Pioneer-listed O'Shannessy provided Eaglehawk with another key forward option alongside Richards and co-captain Cameron McGlashan.
"Jack is a young player who has really good forward craft... he just knows where to get to and when he gets the ball he makes good decisions," Matheson said.
"He's probably a player that we didn't really have in consideration early on, but he's doing the right things and he played well today.
"We'll get plenty of improvement out of him as the season wears on."
With the trio of Tim Hosking, Jed Brereton and Alex Powell all among the outs for Strathfieldsaye, George Simpson shouldered the ruckload for the Storm.
The Hawks, who had lost their previous 10 trips to Tannery Lane by an average of 40 points, never looked back after kicking the opening two goals of the game inside the first five minutes through Mullen and Billy Evans, who were both among the side's best players in what was very much a team effort.
The Hawks had both goals on the board before the Storm had got the ball inside their forward 50.
Leading 2.5 to 0.1 at quarter-time, the Hawks re-asserted their dominance in the second quarter, adding a further 5.6 to 0.3, rendering the Storm goal-less to half-time.
The Hawks with their relentless pressure denied the Storm the chance to string together fluent passages of play and their 49-point lead at half-time, 7.11 to 0.4, was yet another example this season of gapping their opposition early and applying scoreboard pressure.
The Hawks are now +285 (367-82) in first halves across their five games so far.
Eaglehawk added a further seven goals in the second half, while the Storm kicked two, with their drought finally broken during the third term when Gill marked and converted from 40m, with it taking 75 minutes of game-time for the home side to kick their first major.
The Storm's best player was reigning Michelsen medallist Jake Moorhead - who captained the side in the absence of forward Lachlan Sharp - who battled valiantly in the midfield to try to spark his outclassed side.
"I thought our second half was reasonably sound, but we just couldn't put any pressure on the scoreboard and they were able to run all over us," Storm coach Darryl Wilson said.
"Full credit to Eaglehawk, they played really well today."
The Storm could also muster just two goals in the reserves game, which the Hawks won by 55 points.
Like the seniors, the Hawks' reserves are also undefeated through five rounds.
