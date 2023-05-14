NBL1: Braves men rally late for win; women remain undefeated

THE Bendigo Braves men rallied from a seven-point deficit at three quarter-time to win their third game of the NBL1 season on Saturday night.
The Braves entered the final quarter of the home clash at Red Energy Arena against the Dandenong Rangers trailing 61-68.
But with Luke Rosendale finding his offensive rhythm in the final term, the Braves powered past the Rangers to win 89-85 in what was the NBL1's PLAY4BCNA Pink Round.
Rosendale scored 16 of his 18 points for the game in the final quarter, which included three three-pointers, while icing the result with a pair of free throws made with 11 seconds left on the clock.
"Luke was incredible defensively for us all game... he was doing everything he possibly could to win us the game and making the right plays, but just couldn't hit a shot," Braves coach Stephen Black said.
"He didn't score his first points until late in the third quarter, but he was just the textbook definition of hanging in there.
"Once he was able to knock his first shot down the floodgates just opened and it was great to see him persevere the way he did and give so much to finally get the reward for all of his effort."
Rosendale finished just shy of a triple double with 18 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in 36 minutes on court.
The game was the Braves' debut of new American import Christiaan Jones, who after arriving in Bendigo five days earlier played 31:46 minutes and contributed 11 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal.
"I felt a bit bad for Christiaan in the fact he's a swingman who we asked to guard their centre at the start of the game because we were missing so many bigs (Adam Pechacek and Isaac Murphy were both sidelined)," Black said.
"I thought Christiaan gave us a lot, particularly the nine rebounds. We were talking him through plays on the fly and it was great he was able to give us everything he could.
"Obviously, the longer he is here the more he is going to be able to contribute, but I was really pleased with him first-up."
Billy Smythe cashed in on the chance to play an extended 18 minutes to score 12 points on five-of-seven shooting from the field and grab seven rebounds.
"Billy's defence and his play within our system was excellent; I thought he made some really big defensive plays down the stretch that really impacted the game positively for us," Black said.
"He significantly stepped up in the absence of Pech and Murph and I was really proud of him."
The game was book-ended by dominant first and last quarters by the Braves, while the Rangers had the better of the middle two quarters.
The Braves outscored the Rangers 57-33 across the first and last quarters, while Dandenong won the the second and third terms 52-32 in a game full of momentum swings.
Saturday night's win gives the Braves' men a 3-6 record, with it their equal-best defensive effort of the season in restricting Dandenong to 85 points.
The red-hot Bendigo Braves are now the only unbeaten team in the NBL1 women's competition.
Both Bendigo and Waverley had entered round six undefeated.
However, the Falcons were beaten 97-81 by Mount Gambier on Friday night, while the Braves took care of business on their home court on Saturday night, defeating Dandenong 91-82 to improve to 9-0.
Coming off a player of the week performance the previous round, evergreen veteran Kelly Wilson was again brilliant for the Braves with a triple-double.
Wilson stacked the box score with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists as well as three steals.
Wilson was among five players who scored in double figures for the Braves, along with Megan McKay (26), the returning Amy Atwell (19), Cassidy McLean (18) and Erin Condron (10).
As well as being the game's top-scorer, McKay also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds (seven offensive, six defensive), helping the Braves to an overall 46-36 advantage on the boards.
The Braves men and women are on the road next Saturday night for away games against Diamond Valley.
