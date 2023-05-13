Bendigo Advertiser
Mitchell was last seen in Bendigo on May 8

Updated May 13 2023 - 11:36am, first published 10:36am
Police appeal for information on missing man
Police have released a photo of a missing person last seen in Bendigo in the hope a member of the public will come forward with information about him.

