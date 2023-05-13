Police appeal for information on missing man

Police have released a photo of a missing person last seen in Bendigo in the hope a member of the public will come forward with information about him.
Forty-nine-year-old Mitchell is described as around 170cm tall with greying hair.
He was last seen in Bendigo on Sunday, May 8, when he was reported to have been wearing blue jeans and a brown jacket.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo police station on 5448 1300.
