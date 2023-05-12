Bucket lists for all ages, even if you're 90 plus

This week I thought I'd share with you a piece from a colleague about the importance of dreaming your dreams and planning big adventures - regardless of your age.
It struck a chord with me as the lives of so many friends as they age seem to shrink - much to their dismay.
----
We are so excited that such a group exists. We've heard it exists further north but is there one closer to our region?
We're, of course, talking about the Over 90s Bucket List Club.
Bucket lists are something we're all familiar with.
Sometimes it's a list of things to tick off before a big birthday; often, sadly, it's prompted by an end-of-life diagnosis.
Learning that a group of 90-somethings have taken control of their lives and have embraced their last chance to get things done in Woonona, NSW filled the newsroom with excitement - and we wanted to know if one exists in Victoria.
If not, then it should.
Too often, we resign people of an older age into the 'no fun' box.
The thought of them planning a helicopter trip, a deep sea fishing expedition, watching their favourite footy team play and learning to ballroom dance made us want to punch the air and say, "go them".
Hearing that one of the members lived just a four-minute drive from the ocean but had been unable to dip her toes in the water for years was a grounding moment.
How can that be?
Tuesday night's federal budget committed to "restoring dignity to aged care and ensuring older Australians are treated with the respect they deserve".
The funding package included a 17 per cent increase in funding per resident, per day, for aged care residents and a 15 per cent pay rise for care workers.
The shake-up focuses on food and nutrition, provision of monthly care statements and improved in-home care services.
Of course, these are all things that must and should be funded, and we congratulate the government on making the moves.
But we owe our ageing population more than ensuring they are well fed and have their basic healthcare looked after.
All older people should have the opportunity to be themselves and to enjoy their end of life as best they can.
Be that jumping out of an aeroplane, dipping their toes in the ocean or watching their favourite TV shows.
As a society, we must do better because 90-year-olds deserve to go to the beach whenever they want.
We congratulate the Over 90s Bucket List Club for never giving up on the fun. We're backing you all the way.
