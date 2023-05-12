Police are looking for a man who held a weapon to two women in an attempt to steal money from a local bakery.
Officers were told a man entered the business on Parks Lane at about 2.50pm on May 11.
It is understood the man jumped the counter and demanded money, but the victims didn't hand anything over.
It is believed the man was spooked by another customer who came in and ran towards Vincent Street before police arrived.
The 40-year-old and 45-year-old victims, both from Daylesford, were not physically injured during the incident.
The male offender is described as having an olive complexion, being in his 40's, 185cm tall with a thin build.
He was wearing a black hoodie jumper, grey jeans and wearing sunglasses.
The investigation remains ongoing and it's believed a number of people were in the area at the time of the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
