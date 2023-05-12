Bendigo Advertiser
Creswick man pleads guilty to assault with a wheel brace at Calembeen Park

By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 13 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 3:00am
Calembeen Park. File photo
A Creswick man will have to complete 125 hours of community work after assaulting a man at Calembeen Caravan Park with a wheel brace.

