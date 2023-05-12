A Creswick man will have to complete 125 hours of community work after assaulting a man at Calembeen Caravan Park with a wheel brace.
Andrew Begg, 59, pleaded guilty to the assault at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, following an incident on December 16, 2022.
The court heard the assault victim and his partner, were walking their dog in Calembeen Park when they walked by Begg, out the front of his house.
The man spoke to his partner about Begg's personal history, which Begg had overheard.
After an argument, Begg went into his garage and got a four-pronged wheel brace.
He then pushed the man to the ground and pinned his neck between two of the brace's prongs, stabbing them into the ground. Begg made a threat to kill the man while sitting on top of him.
He later attended the Ballarat police station over the attack, and told police he "overdid it", and that he "shouldn't have picked up the wheel iron".
His lawyer, Andrew Mitra, told the court Begg had been struggling with a "pressure cooker" of external stresses in the lead-up to the incident, and had no prior record of violent crimes.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz labelled the assault "serious offending", with a level of planning involved.
"It wasn't the situation where you have just thrown a punch - you have gone back, got the wheel brace and gone to the victim."
