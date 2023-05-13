Bendigo Advertiser
COVID cases up but situation stable

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated May 14 2023 - 10:34am, first published 9:00am
Greater Bendigo recorded 224 new COVID-19 cases in the week to Friday.

