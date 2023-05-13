COVID cases up but situation stable

Greater Bendigo recorded 224 new COVID-19 cases in the week to Friday.
According to data released by the Department of Health, the municipality recorded 39 cases in the 24 hours leading up to May 12.
There are 210 active cases in the municipality.
The data showed there were 7594 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria, an increase of 18 per cent on the previous week.
The average daily number of new cases this week was 1085, up from 922 last week.
There are 308 COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals, including 17 COVID patients, with two cleared cases, in intensive care.
Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the state's COVID trends had plateaued, with hospitalisations and other key indicators of transmission having stabilised since the end of April.
Professor Sutton said the higher level of community transmission was expected to be sustained due to continued growth of emerging subvariants.
Victorian hospital data shows 80 per cent of patients that presented to hospital in April (who had received at least one prior COVID vaccination) had not had a vaccination in the past six months.
This indicated most people who presented to hospital were under-immunised.
Of those aged over 70 who presented to Victorian emergency departments with Covid in the past month, only 10 to 20 per cent had received Covid antiviral medicine prior to presentation.
The department has continued to monitor trends through Victoria's comprehensive surveillance system.
Sadly, a total of 56 COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the department in the past week.
An average of eight deaths were reported each day in the past week.
