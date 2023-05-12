The region's youngest now have a place to not only play, but learn about local Indigenous culture at Bendigo's newly opened kindergarten.
Based at Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-Operative's (BDAC) Prouses Road site in North Bendigo, djimbaya offers three and four-year-old kindergarten for Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal children, with a tailored curriculum to foster cultural connection.
BDAC chief executive Dallas Widdicombe said the centre wouldoffer a safe place for children to learn and connect to culture.
"The early years curriculum was developed with input from Elders, Weenthunga Health Network and our local Traditional Owners - Dja Dja Wurrung," he said.
"It has a strong focus on Aboriginal culture. This supports our young ones to be more connected to their culture, while supporting non-Aboriginal children to learn about our culture and connect with our community."
"Co-located in the building is also a Maternal and Child Health Nurse, fostering linkages from a young age into culturally safe health services. A weekly playgroup is also held at the site."
Mr Widdicombe said each part of BDAC will be intertwined.
"We know that if we can create connections with young people at an earlier age, both to their community and to BDAC, it will support better health and wellbeing outcomes for our community," he said.
"This focus on the early years is critical to Closing the Gap for health, wellbeing and life outcomes for our community."
Centre director Emily Gerber said about 90 per cent of children attending the kindergarten were Aboriginal, but it was important for everyone to be included in learning.
"We want to be child-focused and have the children choosing what they want to learn and do," she said.
"We put a cultural lense on everything and ensure all children are exposed to culture in whichever way works for them."
While there are 33 children enrolled this year, staff expect that number to almost triple and fill the 99 child capacity next year.
BDAC staff plan to expand to two four-year-old rooms and one three-year-old room next year in response to strong interest from the community.
"This is an enormous occasion for our community. It will play a significant role in supporting stronger families and communities into our future," Mr Widdicombe said.
BDAC would like to thank the supporters and funders, without which the djimbaya kindergarten would not have been possible: Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation, Department of Premier and Cabinet and Department of Education, and the Regional Health Infrastructure Fund (Victorian Health Building Authority).
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
