BDAC officially opens djimbaya for region's youngest citizens

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated May 12 2023 - 8:03pm, first published 5:30pm
Kinder students Ryah-Ray and Ruby play during the speech by Early Childhood and Pre-Prep minister Ingrid Stitt at the opening. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
The region's youngest now have a place to not only play, but learn about local Indigenous culture at Bendigo's newly opened kindergarten.

