Volunteers recognised with Female Football Round awards

Community sport ceases to exist without volunteers, and too often, they go unrecognised for their continuous efforts.
Recently the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League took the chance to thank the women in our sporting clubs during their Female Football Round, awarding a Young Volunteer of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Coach of the Year awards.
Carnie Edlin of FC Eaglehawk was recognised as the Women's Volunteer of the Year.
Edlin, who has long been involved with the club, has been crucial in developing the club's women's side and program.
She is a committee member and can regularly be seen helping out on matchday around the canteen.
"I didn't expect it as I know many people from other clubs who do a heap," Edlin said.
"I couldn't attend the event, but I was very surprised when I found out the following day through BASL's Facebook page.
"I was excited that Eaglehawk nominated me, and it's just nice to be recognised amongst a host of other female volunteers at our club - we're fortunate this year we've got a lot of great females at Eaglehawk."
Edlin's hard work has helped the club go from fpur junior teams last season to over ten this year.
"It's great to see junior players coming back post-pandemic and also bringing their parents who have actually been really keen to get involved," Edlin said.
Epsom Football Club's Lucy O'Shea was awarded with the Young Volunteer of the Year award.
O'Shea plays in three teams for the Scorpions, including their senior women's, along with representing BASL in their representative squad.
"I thought another girl on my team was going to get it, but it's really cool to be acknowledged for something like this," O'Shea said.
Along with doing the usual volunteer duties in the canteen and organising equipment, O'Shea can also be seen as the referee at junior matches.
It's clear a wise head is on those young shoulders.
"It's just about helping my club out, and I love soccer, so it hardly feels like work," O'Shea said.
"I'm always around the club, so why sit around when I can help out."
The final person recognised was Kyneton under 12s girls coach Rebecca Cole.
Cole has coached the side for the past three seasons and has since taken on the mantle of BASL under 13s girls coach.
"I was very honoured even just to be nominated, which is an achievement itself," Cole said.
Cole says coaching has given her a lot of enjoyment.
"It's amazing to see the children just get it," she said.
"You do a lot of work at training, and the feeling is incredible when it comes off on the pitch."
She also gave some wise advice to aspiring coaches.
"Take it all in your stride, enjoy the attitudes and just laugh it off because it's a lot of fun," Cole said.
