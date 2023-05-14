North Bendigo Junior Football Club has received a $1000 for new uniforms and to set up more mixed junior teams as part of new state government funding.
Bendigo's North Central Strikers Netball Club has also scored a $5000 boost aiming to encourage more women to get involved in the club.
Eleven sporting clubs in Greater Bendigo have received a cash injection as part of a state government program to break down barriers facing clubs across the state.
North Bendigo Junior Football Club Vice President Jaydene Burzacott said the government backing, announced on May 15, would allow the club to broaden its support for participants.
"It provides funds that we otherwise just wouldn't have and enables us to upgrade uniforms and free up some funds for equipment," she said.
"We have some quite old and worn out uniform and equipment around the club that we're still using, (and the funds) continue to keep the kids within the club engaged."
Ms Burzacott said the grant would would help young members feel they were a part of a collective and could wear their uniforms with pride.
"(New uniforms) help them feel they are a part of something they feel proud to be a part of," she said.
"Some of our jerseys have been around for 10 or 15 years, so they might be wrecked or they might have stains.
"But new uniforms, they're just for them, it means that they have a uniform, they're part of a club, they're part of a team. It's something special for them."
The sports that have received backing as part of the grants are:
Member for East Bendigo Jacinta Allan said the grant emphasised what a sporting club means to a community.
"Sports clubs are the lifeblood of our communities and that's why we are supporting them with this funding boost," Ms Allan said.
The grants are part of the state government's Sporting Club Grants Program, aiming to create pathways to sporting participation and create inclusive ways to access sport across Victoria, investing more than $15.5 million since 2015.
The projects supported in this round of the fund - worth $520,000 - focus on recipients boosting club capacity and promoting the work of volunteers in clubs in line with National Volunteer Week.
