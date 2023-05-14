Bendigo Advertiser
Our Future

Bendigo teams receive grants to foster participation, inclusivity

By Gabriel Rule
Updated May 15 2023 - 11:58am, first published 12:02am
North Bendigo Junior Football club in their blue, red, and white.
North Bendigo Junior Football Club has received a $1000 for new uniforms and to set up more mixed junior teams as part of new state government funding.

Local News

