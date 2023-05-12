2022 Gisborne premiership skipper and leading goalkicker Pat McKenna returns to the park this Saturday for his side's clash with Kyneton after injuring his ankle in pre-season.
McKenna kicked 64 goals in 15 games last season and brings some much-needed experience back to a forward line that's still gelling.
"In most games this season, we haven't had a player with more than 20 Gisborne senior games under their belt," Bulldogs coach Brad Fox said.
"So Pat's wealth of experience will be vital for us, but he'll also have to integrate into a new group that has been learning to connect."
The superstar's return comes at the perfect time for the Bulldogs, with Zac Denahy failing to return to the side following his knock at training last week.
Luckily for Fox, McKenna is raring to go after playing it safe with his gun forward.
"Pat has done a lot of work and has been bursting at the seams, but we've been holding him back a bit like a two-year-old racehorse you don't want to over-race, so he's desperate to get out there," Fox said.
The news of McKenna's return wouldn't have been as pleasing to Kyneton coach Paul Chapman who is still tossing up who he plays on the Bulldog.
"We're not 100 per cent sure yet, but Harrison Huntley is the obvious choice," Chapman said.
"We'll probably start with that matchup, but that might change throughout the day."
McKenna replaces midfielder Matt Weber in the lineup after he suffered a fracture in his foot.
It's a significant loss for the Dogs, with Weber averaging 22 touches in 2023.
The Dogs have made one more change, with young tall Jed Denahy requiring a rest due to some general soreness being replaced by ruckman Ben Eales.
After a tough first three weeks that saw them drop to 0-3, the Tigers bounced back last week, albeit against average opposition in Maryborough, to give themselves a base to work into their season.
Chapman said while the optics of an 0-3 start weren't great, he feels the group is travelling better than their ledger suggests.
"It was a good win last week, and I was pleased with how we played our footy," he said.
"I've been telling the boys, if you aren't in the four walls, you'd think we'd be going no good, but each week we've been improving in the areas we needed to."
The local derby doesn't need much more spice added, but the return of premiership player Ethan Foreman to Gardiner Reserve is one of many storylines heading into the day.
Foreman kicked four goals in the Tigers' win last week, and Chapman says he's looking forward to the summons with his old mob.
"He's been pivotal in our planning this week, and he's excited about the challenge as he's got a lot of good mates there," he said.
Foreman is one of multiple Tiger midfielders who can push forward and kick goals, with Thomas Quinn nailing four himself and Cameron Manuel three last week.
Conversely, when looking at the metrics that matter, the Bulldogs have arguably the best midfield in the competition a month into the season.
They are number one in clearance differential, equal first in ground ball gets differential and second in contested possession.
Both coaches are preferring to focus on what they can control rather than trying to stop the other's potent brigade.
"Any team can be exploited, but we need to tick our boxes first and then hopefully find some holes in their setup," Chapman said.
Fox had similar thoughts.
"We're not overly focused on any particular individual for Kyneton," he said.
"They have several great players with quality and experience while we have youth and exuberance, so it will be a great battle."
Kyneton is unchanged at this stage, but Chapman, although coy on who it might be, said a late change is a strong possibility.
