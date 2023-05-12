Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Preview

Local rivals Gisborne and Kyneton clash in BFNL round five

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated May 12 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In a huge in for the Bulldogs ex-premiership skipper Pat McKenna has been selected for the first time in 2023. Picture by Darren Howe
In a huge in for the Bulldogs ex-premiership skipper Pat McKenna has been selected for the first time in 2023. Picture by Darren Howe

2022 Gisborne premiership skipper and leading goalkicker Pat McKenna returns to the park this Saturday for his side's clash with Kyneton after injuring his ankle in pre-season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.