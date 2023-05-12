Bendigo Hawks Aquatic's Jemma Cole has been setting new heights for the club after recently competing at the 2023 Australian Open Swimming Championships.
Competing in the multi-class (MC) swimming S14 classification for athletes with an intellectual impairment Cole came eighth in the nation for 50m butterfly.
Recording a personal best time of 36.36sec in the heats to qualify for the final, Cole, who was making her debut at the National Championships, took it right up to the best swimmers in the classification and almost bettered that 36.36 from earlier in the day.
Cole (18) is a very modest young woman and doesn't take herself too seriously, preferring to enjoy her time in the water.
"I'm not a super competitive person," Cole said.
"I just love swimming because it's an individual sport where I can go out there to swim against myself and try to beat my own best time."
Her journey at the Championships didn't end there - qualifying for the B Final in the MC 50m freestyle - Cole improved on her heat times and ranking to finish 16th.
After two days of challenging swimming, Cole backed up for her fifth swim of the meet, beating her season best in the MC 100m freestyle to finish as the 32nd-ranked swimmer in the discipline in Australia.
While an incredible effort for a debutant Cole didn't overhype her achievements.
"I didn't go super-well, but that was because of a bit of nerves, I think," Cole said.
"I didn't get the personal best results I wanted, but I was first and foremost there for the experience."
Cole's coach Tyson Jelbart heaped praise on his young gun swimmer.
"Her achievements are incredible," he said.
"She's the first Hawk in a long time to reach Nationals, and she's setting the standard and inspiring the next generation of swimmers coming through our ranks."
Cole isn't fazed by the lack of personal bests at the Championships, saying she'll be aiming higher in the future.
If she continues at the trajectory, she's on a higher finish at the meet could see her qualify for the World Para-Swimming Championships.
"I don't want to put a ceiling on it, but she can be as good as she wants to be with the talent at her disposal," Jelbart said.
Cole is one of many promising Hawk under Jelbart's tutelage.
Multiple medals were achieved at the recent School Sport Victoria State Swimming Finals, with Bailey Stone highlighting the haul being crowned state school champion in the 10yrs 50m back kick.
