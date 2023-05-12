BENDIGO trainer Rod Symons is confident his promising youngster Makusha can perform better than market expectations in a tough open three-year-old event at Flemington on Saturday.
The gelded son of Magnus out of the Symons-owned mare Kusha is an early $34 chance on the TAB fixed odds market in the VRC Member Cameron Ryan Plate (1600m).
He is one of two Bendigo-trained horses in the race, with Brent Stanley saddling up his last-start winner Aoife ($41 fixed odds).
Makusha, an impressive maiden winner at his third career start last October and placed in his first two, returned to action after a long spell with an unlucky sixth on his home track in late April.
He was blocked for a run in the straight, but finished strongly once clear and was beaten by only three-and-a-half lengths.
While he is only one start removed from his maiden win, Symons is confident Makusha is on the up.
"He's up in a class, but he's improved a bit too. He's coping with everything much better than he has in the past," the trainer said.
"I expect he can take that next step and he can be competitive in these better races.
"I think he's good value at those good odds. We have a good quality apprentice on-board (Will Price) and no weight. The horse is certainly a trier and hits the line strongly.
"He went to the outside last start and got checked, but he still got going again and got to the line well.
"He's coped well since, so we're optimistic about his chances of being competitive."
Makusha is a little brother to his stablemate Play On Words (Poet's Voice/Kusha), who has won five races and been placed six times in 24 starts, for just shy of $150,000 in prize money.
Symons said early indications were that Makusha would be the better of the two horses.
Play On Words will be one of three potential runners for the stable at Bendigo next Wednesday, alongside Kaniva and the two-year-old first starter Pendante.
Symons said Pendante, who trialled over 1100m at Tatura, was bred to get over further ground.
"She is only small, but she will stretch out over ground, just as Makusha is looking like she'll get over a mile or so," he said.
"So we have a few nice prospects coming along."
Meanwhile, fellow trainer Stanley conceded Aoife would have her work cut out for her on Saturday after eyeing off a trio of recent fillies and mares races, including at Sandown on Wednesday this week and Geelong on Friday, but missing the cut.
"She's rated 60, but got balloted out of all them, so I've accepted on Saturday in the three-year-old race over a mile, but she wants 1800 to 2000m," he said.
"There are no races available at (benchmark) 64 ... she can't get a run. There are no 58s or 0 to 58s for her.
"All going well, she is heading to the Queensland Oaks, but I can't get the miles in the legs as there are no races available.
"It's frustrating. Ideally she would have raced at Sandown on Wednesday in the fillies and mares 1800m.
"The hope was she could run in the first two or three and go to Queensland, but she didn't get a run and didn't get a run on Friday, so it's back to the mile at Flemington against good three-year-old mile horses and she's drawn a horrific barrier."
Stanley could not have Aoife in any better form, with two wins bookmarking a pair of seconds in her last four starts.
The filly has finished top-three in all but one of her last eight starts, with Stanley impressed with her tough 3.8-length last-start win at Bendigo in April, ridden by Joe Bowditch.
"She's always had some ability, but always been lightly framed and has never held her condition after races," he said.
"Pretty much after her Towong win (on March 11), she travelled back after the long trip and ate up well and hasn't stopped eating since.
"She has just thrived since, so the way she is holding her condition and if we can get the miles into her legs, I feel she is a genuine horse once she gets to 2000m and maybe beyond.
"Getting a run in those races is our issue right now."
