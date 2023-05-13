What started off as a love for cooking and baking has become a lifeline for stroke survivor Neil McKenzie.
And now he wants to share the sweetness he's found in his recovery with the world.
After starting his chef apprenticeship at just 15-years-old, Mr McKenzie always wondered where his love for food had come from.
"I was adopted, but when I began looking into my birth family, I discovered one of my grandmothers was a cake decorator," he said.
"Cooking has always been in my heart, and it was great to learn there were a number of others [in the family] who loved to bake and cook."
Mr McKenzie travelled the world throughout his career, learning and refining his craft as he went.
"After spending a year in Paris, where I learnt how to make pastries, my wife Majella [Clarke] and I went on to open three patisseries across Melbourne," he said.
"The first two were in Essendon and were a great success, but the third didn't go so well."
Mr McKenzie said his "rockstar status" lead to the third business opening in Lygon Street, a decision he says was his downfall.
"It failed and we lost everything; lost money, lost the house, everything," he said.
While the family was able to overcome this hurdle, it wasn't the first they would face.
In April, 2019, while spreading a family member's ashes at Box Hill cemetery, Mr McKenzie had a stroke.
He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital where he would undergo his first of seven surgeries and began the 10 months he spent away from home.
But despite the mental and physical toll his stroke had left, Mr McKenzie still had his one passion getting him through - his cooking.
"I was told to go home and do something that brings me joy as part of my recovery - baking brings me joy." he said.
Once making the move to Bendigo two years ago, Mr McKenzie has been able to share that joy with the community through his new business Cookie Hustle Bendigo.
"I never thought I'd be making cookies, but I fell in love with cookies when I went to Levain Bakery in New York in 2016," he said.
Mr McKenzie said he had only used the best ingredients in his cookies including Belgian chocolate, Maldon sea salt, Aussie butter and local eggs.
"I describe them as an elite cookie. I always say 'to get a quality product, you need to use quality ingredients'. These cookies are made with a lot of love," he said.
Taking his "deliciously decadent" creations to the Bendigo Stroke Support Centre and sharing with friends and family, Mr McKenzie said he had them to thank for getting his business off the ground.
"They call me the Cookie Monster at support group," he said.
"It's where two of my passions come together and I can't thank them enough for allowing me bring my cookies in to share."
Always with his eyes on the future, Mr McKenzie is looking for a commercial kitchen space to expand into and add more flavours to his menu.
"I would love to be able to share my creations with a community that has been so welcoming and supportive to me through my journey," he said.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
