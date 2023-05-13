Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo stroke survivor on sweet road to recovery with new business

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
May 13 2023 - 10:00am
Neil McKenzie is baking cookies to help him get through the effects of his stroke. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
What started off as a love for cooking and baking has become a lifeline for stroke survivor Neil McKenzie.

