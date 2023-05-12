PYRAMID Hill will get the clearest indication yet of its improvement in season 2023 of LVFNL netball when it takes on Mitiamo on Saturday.
The round six clash at John Forbes Oval pits a pair of teams with three wins, with the Superoos having suffered one loss this season and the Bulldogs' only slight blemish a draw against Marong in round four.
Pyramid Hill, under new coach Gemma Scott, has been the surprise packet of the season so far, with their three wins having already matched last year's tally.
Scott said a clash against one of the LVFNL's undisputed powerhouses - followed by another in round seven against top-of-the-ladder Maiden Gully YCW - would reveal just how far her team had come this season.
The Bulldogs have not defeated Mitiamo since their victory against the Superoos in the 2017 grand final at Serpentine.
While the Bulldogs have only recently regained the services of their 2017 premiership skipper Gabby Kennedy, Scott credited the return of another dual premiership star, goal shooter Jess Holdstock, as arguably the biggest difference-maker this season.
"We haven't had that key goaler for the last few years. We've had some good girls, but no real bigger target," she said.
"I don't think our team is all that different across the board or a whole lot stronger than last year, it's just having that one key goaler that is making the big difference.
"Even though she probably hasn't been among the best (two) players any week, she changes the whole structure and our team plays.
"It gives everyone a bit of confidence that if we get the ball down to our attacking end, we have a fair chance of doing something."
Equally adept at playing roles in defence and the midcourt, Imogen Broad has been a standout early in the season for the Bulldogs, who will be bolstered this week by the inclusion of Kennedy, after she missed last week's win over Bridgewater.
Mitiamo has rebounded strongly from its round three loss to Maiden Gully YCW by posting big wins over Inglewood and Newbridge.
A win against the Bulldogs would allow the currently fourth-placed Superoos (3-1) to leap-frog the Bulldogs and claim third position on the ladder.
MORE NETBALL NEWS:
At Bridgewater, the Mean Machine will be seeking to even the win-loss ledger at 3-3 with a win over Calivil United.
The Mean Machine were much improved in the second half of last week's defeat to Pyramid Hill, while Calivil United is coming off a loss to Marong.
At Marist College, Maiden Gully YCW hosts Newbridge.
The reigning premiers have swiftly moved to 4-0, with the latest win coming by 67 goals over Inglewood.
Newbridge will be look to rebound from three straight losses after opening the season with back-to-back wins.
At Malone Park, second-placed Marong (3-1-1) hosts Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
