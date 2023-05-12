Bendigo Advertiser
Pyramid Hill gears up for a huge next two LVFNL games

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 12 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 1:30pm
Gemma Scott has led Pyramid Hill to a 3-0-1 start to the 2023 LVFNL netball season after the Bulldogs scored only three wins in total in 2022. File picture by Noni Hyett
PYRAMID Hill will get the clearest indication yet of its improvement in season 2023 of LVFNL netball when it takes on Mitiamo on Saturday.

