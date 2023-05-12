Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Author Tim Winton in region to promote ABC Ningaloo Ninggulu nature series

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 13 2023 - 10:24am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Winton swims with a shoal of glass fish. Picture by Violeta J Brosig, Blue Media Exmouth
Tim Winton swims with a shoal of glass fish. Picture by Violeta J Brosig, Blue Media Exmouth

Author Tim Winton has written about the "holy" experience of coming face to face with a humpback whale at Ningaloo Reef.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.