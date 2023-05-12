Author Tim Winton has written about the "holy" experience of coming face to face with a humpback whale at Ningaloo Reef.
"It's a privilege, a joy. It's like being 10 years old again and realising the world around you is a living miracle," he reported.
"A meeting like this renews my spirit; it makes me glad to be alive," the 62-year-old says.
He hopes the three-part nature documentary Ningaloo Nyinggulu which premieres on the ABC on Tuesday night will give viewers a taste of that therapeutic joy.
"My hope is that it offers a kind of a celebration of something precious, and kind of lifts people up with a sense of awe and wonder," he tells the Advertiser.
The executive producer also wants his production - due to screen in more than 100 countries around the world - to help establish Ningaloo Reef and the interlinked ecosystems of the Cape Range peninsula and Exmouth Gulf as inviolable icons.
Once "fated to be a quarry and an oil field like half of northern Australia", the area was saved by a conservation movement, which over 20 years succeeded in winning World Heritage protection for Ningaloo reef and Cape Range peninsula.
But the Exmouth Gulf - which has twice as many fish species as Ningaloo, is one of the world's biggest humpback whale refuges and a hotspot for dugongs - hasn't received that protection.
"There's a bunch of developers who want to build deep water ports and turn the pristine mangroves there into salt mines," Winton says.
"A lot of dark deeds get done in the darkness in northern WA."
His "mission", he says, is to "elevate Ningaloo's status".
"If Juukan Gorge, this amazing 40,000-year-old rock shelter, which was blown to smithereens by Rio Tinto, had been famous, Rio wouldn't have dared."
Winton is a multi-award-winning, bestselling and critically acclaimed author of 29 books, which have sold millions of copies, been translated into 28 languages and been adapted for stage and screen.
He has been declared a "national living treasure" by the National Trust and was this month inducted into the Australian Book Industry Hall of Fame.
He is also a down-to-earth character who laughs at himself, calls people "mate" and sees no contradiction between his writing and activism.
"Just because I'm an artist doesn't mean I'm not a citizen," he says.
"You know, you step up and you have to participate, like anybody else.
"I guess the only difference is that sometimes you have a bigger platform than other people and if you choose to use it, that's a political decision. If you choose not to use it, that's also a political decision. Not doing things is a decision."
The writer, who is the patron of the organisation Protect Ningaloo as well as the Australian Marine Conservation Society, was approached by director Peter Rees about the documentary project in 2018.
For someone who has spent their career working "in a room with people who don't exist", making the series - which he has scripted, presented and executive-produced - was a "massive" learning curve.
It was filmed over 57 weeks between WA's 2021-22 Covid lockdowns and saw its crew "dug in for the duration" while they waited for seasonal events like the three to four month whale shark season and the one-day-a-year spawning of the coral.
A hundred scientists and experts were involved in the production.
"It's a part of the world I've immersed myself in for 30 years - I've been going to Ningaloo since my 20s or early 30s and so I know about the place," Winton says.
"I thought I knew a lot about Ningaloo [but] over the three or four years that we worked on this, I just learned so much more."
A lot of people have heard about the whale sharks and ecotourism of this wild place, where red desert meets turquoise waters.
Far less known is the abundance and diversity of species it supports, including as home to "so many rare and endangered animals".
"From these incredibly endangered species of sharks and rays, like the bottlenose wedgefish, which gives me a concussion in the first episode, in the Gulf.
"And then 20 metres underground in the Cape Range, you find these blind fish that have been there since the dinosaurs.
"It's this really amazing rugged, dry landscape that looks like there's no water.
"But there's underground fresh water right through it and there's these ancient stygobites and troglofauna living down there that have never seen the light of day.
"They've been there since the place was Gondwana."
The film makers were able to contribute to new scientific expeditions.
"And, you know, new things got discovered as a result," Winton says.
"So I'm hoping those kind of net benefits make it worthwhile.
"And also, just sharing this amazing place with the rest of the world is kind of important."
The documentary premiered in Exmouth, and Winton, who hasn't been out of Western Australia since before Covid, is travelling to the Brisbane and Sydney writers festivals to promote it.
Having "spent most of [his] adult life in regional places", he says it was important to include at least a couple of regional locations on his circuit.
"I just know how often it happens that events just pass you by, they always end up in the major centres."
He has been to Castlemaine before - as is evident from the way he pronounces it - and is looking forward to seeing Kyneton for the first time on Saturday.
Audiences at the events will see production stills and clips and hear "a conversation about ... Why the hell did I do this? What's an old man who's so unqualified doing making this show?"
One thing he is trying to do is inspire others to act.
"My hope was that you can show people what we still have to save and what we must save and will save," he says.
"For me Ningaloo is a beacon of hope.
"It's a place where we got it right, and when the rest of the world is facing an extinction crisis and a climate emergency we need to cast our minds back to moments where we did get these things right and see what fruit those good decisions bore."
Locally, what people can do to "protect our local places and our climate" is "Take notice of what's there and appreciate what's there to be lost, Winton says.
"In terms of doing something about fixing it, that's about getting organized, taking action, finding friends and colleagues and neighbors who are similarly interested and joining together."
"Most importantly of all, we just have to make our government pay attention to our desperate need to have these things done."
Ningaloo Nyinggulu was written, produced, and filmed on the lands and waters of the Yinikurtura, West Thalanji and Baiyungu peoples, with their cultural input.
Winton's close proximity to megafauna was conducted under special protocols.
The author is due to appear at a sold-out afternoon event in Castlemaine on Saturday and an evening talk at Kyneton Town Hall, for which tickets are still available.
The first episode of Ningaloo Nyinggulu screens on Tuesday May 16 at 8.30pm.
