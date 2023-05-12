LVFNL ROUND 6: Bears excited by spotlight of 1st v 2nd clash

BEARS Lagoon-Serpentine coach Justin Laird says his side is relishing the opportunity to take centre stage in the Loddon Valley league's marquee game of round six on Saturday.
Sitting second on the ladder, the Bears find themselves in a 1st v 2nd showdown when they take on red-hot flag favourite Marong.
While the season is still young, Saturday is the first time since 2013 when they played off in the grand final the Bears enter round six filling one of the top two spots on the ladder.
"We're really excited by this weekend; we're under no illusion of just how challenging it's going to be, but all the boys are super keen," Laird said on Friday.
"You want to test yourself against the best and we just want to get in and have a crack and see what comes of it."
The Bears have made a solid start to their 2023 campaign, winning three of their first four games and will head into Saturday's game off the back of a bye last week.
"It was a pretty good first month of footy for us, but there were a few boys who were starting to feel a bit sore, so the bye should really help us," Laird said.
"It was a good chance to reset, refresh and we'll be ready to go again on Saturday."
A notable out for the Bears is veteran Andrew Gladman (overseas), who is the side's leading goalkicker with 14.
The Bears will also be without Miggy Podosky, who is on international cricketing duties representing his native Philippines in the South East Asian Games in Cambodia.
The Bears come up against a Marong side that after breaking a 33-year premiership drought last season has taken its game to another level across the first five rounds of its flag defence, winning its five games by 127, 84, 202, 42 and 206 points and boasting a percentage of 586.0.
One of the teams to have felt the full force of the Panthers was Calivil United, which was last week held goal-less by Marong.
However, ahead of training on Thursday night Demons coach Anthony Dennis was expecting to field a far more competitive side for Saturday's away game against Bridgewater.
"It was obviously a tough day last week with roughly 13 senior players unavailable," Dennis said.
"We were a bit undermanned, but we look like we'll be getting eight or nine players back into the side this week, which will make a difference.
"To be missing guys like Henry Miller and Jack Maher from our defence last week, as well as Ben Baker, who kicked six goals the week before, it obviously leaves a big hole in your team.
"Across the club last week we worked out it was 21 players who had played two or more games this year who didn't play through a variety of reasons that included work commitments, injuries, a concussion and some on holiday, so it all adds up.
"It was a long day at the office last week, but we will have almost half a team of genuine senior footballers coming back in, which will make a difference and we expect to be a lot more competitive."
The Demons are still chasing their first win of the season, but showed a fortnight ago when they kicked 15 goals and served it right up to Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in a seven-point away loss that they can play a competitive brand of football.
"We let that one a couple of weeks ago against Serp slip away... it's just a matter of being switched on for the full duration of the game and that showed in that game," Dennis said.
Also on Saturday Mitiamo hosts Pyramid Hill and Maiden Gully YCW meets Newbridge.
