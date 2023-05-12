Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Preview

HDFNL ROUND 5: Blues and Demons set for test of early form at Scott Street

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 12 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Pleasant's coaching director Darren Walsh and co-coaches Ben Weightman, who was appointed last week, and Adam Baird. The Blues play White Hills on Saturday. Picture by Mount Pleasant FNC
Mount Pleasant's coaching director Darren Walsh and co-coaches Ben Weightman, who was appointed last week, and Adam Baird. The Blues play White Hills on Saturday. Picture by Mount Pleasant FNC
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.