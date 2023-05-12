HDFNL ROUND 5: Blues and Demons set for test of early form at Scott Street

MOUNT Pleasant and White Hills get the chance to put their strong early-season form to the test against each other when they battle in Saturday's Heathcote District league match of the round.
Through four rounds it's Mount Pleasant (3-1) sitting on top of the ladder, while White Hills (3-0) is second, with the two sides to battle at Scott Street.
"The whole group is really looking forward to this Saturday," Mount Pleasant co-coach Adam Baird said on Friday.
"We've had North Bendigo (lost by 6 points in round one) and Colbinabbin (won by 49 in round three) that have been a couple of big games in which we're 1-1 and then with White Hills and Heathcote coming up, it's a really exciting couple of weeks for us.
"We're happy with the start to the season we've made. I thought the group brought in really well over the pre-season and we've been able to hit the ground running."
Among the players to have impressed Baird - who is now sharing the coaching duties with star forward/mid Ben Weightman - over the first month has been Riley McNamara.
"Riley was a good young player last year for us who has taken the next step from a forward pocket who changed on-ball to now starting in the middle and is playing good footy," Baird said.
"We've also brought Nick Butler into the midfield. He was more of a winger last year and is giving us some real grunt in the guts.
"One of our recruits, Mitch Rovers (13 goals), has been just unbelievable in the forward line with the pressure he is applying and being able to create goals when the ball hits the ground.
"And down the other end Will Wallace has been great as well in defence. We didn't see a lot of him last year because he was coming off a knee injury, but he is standing up really well at centre half-back."
Wallace will have a prominent role to play on Saturday against what is a star-studded White Hills' forward line featuring the likes of Kaiden Antonowicz, Nick Warnock, Liam Bartels and James Davies.
"They do have a very potent forward line. I've played quite a bit of footy against Kaiden and he is the type of player who can kick goals from anywhere and is strong both in the air and when the ball hits the ground as well," Baird said.
Baird hinted at Sam Greene being the player who would get the first crack at Antonowicz, who already has 16 goals from his first three games for the Demons.
"Sam is the type of player who is just relentless in the way he defends and follows up with his second and third efforts," Baird said.
"He will compete well in the air and then when the ball hits the ground he is a good player to have with his tackle pressure and repeat efforts, so he's an option for us."
While the Demons have a dangerous cohort of forwards, the Blues have the leading goalkicker in the competition in Weightman, whose 10-goal haul against Leitchville-Gunbower last week took his tally to 24.
Saturday's game at Scott Street starts at 2.15pm.
