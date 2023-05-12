Bendigo Advertiser
SNIPPETS: Reid to play for AFL Academy; Crone retains state contract

Updated May 12 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:49pm
Bendigo Pioneer Harley Reid.
Bendigo Pioneer Harley Reid.

THE Bendigo Pioneers' looming first No.1 draft pick later this year Harley Reid will play for the AFL Academy Boys team against Carlton's VFL side on Saturday.

