SNIPPETS: Reid to play for AFL Academy; Crone retains state contract

THE Bendigo Pioneers' looming first No.1 draft pick later this year Harley Reid will play for the AFL Academy Boys team against Carlton's VFL side on Saturday.
The match from 4.10pm at Marvel Stadium will be a curtain-raiser to the AFL clash between Carlton and the Western Bulldogs.
Pioneers' captain Reid playing against Carlton comes after the much sought-after 18-year-old from Tongala has played the past two weeks with the Blues in the VFL.
"We are thrilled to provide another opportunity for the AFL Academy Boys to represent Australia," national academy manager Tarkyn Lockyer said this week.
"We look forward to the future stars of our game putting their talents on show again against Carlton at Marvel Stadium on Saturday."
Last month Reid collected 22 touches, had seven clearances and kicked one goal in the AFL Academy's win over Port Adelaide's SANFL team during the AFL's Gather Round.
Meanwhile, fellow Bendigo Pioneers-listed players Michael Kiraly, Mitch Dodos, Oliver Poole and Oskar Smartt have all been named in squads for Sunday's game two of the Young Guns Series.
Kiraly and Dodos have been named in the Young Guns squad and Poole and Smartt in the Victoria Country team for the game to be played at IKON Park on Sunday from 2pm.
The Young Guns team has been selected by AFL recruiters, with the team comprising players eligible for selection in the 2023 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, which will be held on Wednesday, May 31.
Strathfieldsaye's Xavier Crone has retained his Victorian men's cricket contract for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
The former Jets' paceman, who now plays club cricket with Carlton, was among a squad of 27 Victorian contracted players named this week, along with former Bendigo junior Sam Elliott and Sandhurst 2017-18 first XI premiership player Todd Murphy, who is now a Cricket Australia-contracted player.
