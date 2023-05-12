It's been nearly eight months since Birchip-Watchem broke a 21-year premiership drought against a Donald side that led the Bulls by 15 points at half-time.
It was the one that got away for Donald, and for the first time since that fateful day, it will have the opportunity for a measure of revenge in the first Grand Final rematch of the 2023 NCFL season.
While that day will linger long in the minds of both faithfuls, new-look teams for both these outfits has that contest long in the rearview mirror, according to both coaches.
"I don't think it means a huge amount," Bulls coach Trevor Ryan said.
"We've lost ten from that team, so we're focusing on the now and taking Donald on their merits."
Similarly, the Blues have lost nearly a dozen from their Grand Final outfit.
For this reason, talk of revenge has not been a hot topic in the Royal Blues camp.
"There hasn't been any talk of it because we just need to focus on getting a win for our footy club after an indifferent start to the year," Royal Blues coach Brown said.
This hit-and-miss opening to the Royal Blues campaign has seen them fall to 1-2 ahead of this monster clash.
Similarly, the Bulls started slowly, dropping their first two games before recovering in the past fortnight with back-to-back 100-point thumpings over Charlton and Wycheproof-Narraport.
Gun recruit Jos Builder has been thrown into the ruck while incumbent Bulls big man Lochlan Sirett sits on the long-term injury list with a hip injury.
This has seen a slight shuffle to Ryan's pre-season plans, but the adaptability of Builder has been vital in Sirett's absence.
"We obviously recruited Jos to be a key defender, but he's been superb in the ruck so far," Ryan said.
The Bulls' back six has a familiar look to it now with Builder up the field.
Ryan has reverted to the six men who won him the premiership last year, and they'll have a big task ahead of them on Saturday, going up against Sam Dunstan.
Joshua Booth is expected to line up on Donald's main man, and Brown can't wait for a high-quality contest.
"It's exciting when you get two great players lining up on each other, and I've been super impressed with how Sam has carried himself," Brown said.
Down the other end, another battle will shape the fortunes of both sides, with young Donald defender Ryan O'Shannessy to be tested against NCFL leading goalkicker Ben Edwards.
"I'm thinking of giving Ryan first crack at him," Brown said.
"He's a raw, young kid, but we're not scared to throw him into the deep end.
"For us, it's more about cutting off the supply, so the midfield battle between Ryan Hards and Ross Young against those Rippon brothers will be critical."
While the Bulls will go in unchanged, the Royal Blues will welcome Stephen Dinnell and Dyson Bell-Warren back to their midfield mix.
Jesse Wallin appears to have failed a fitness test at training following the firm corky he received against Wedderburn a fortnight ago.
In the NCFL's other contests, big improvers Boort welcome Wedderburn, Wycheproof-Narraport travel to winless St Arnaud, and Nullawil face Charlton.
