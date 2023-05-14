Increased bat populations in Rosalind Park are deterring locals from using the historic gardens as council continues to monitor colony populations.
Bendigo CBD resident Geoff Bostock said he had noticed between three and four times more grey-headed flying foxes residing in the park compared to previous years, and their increased presence had resulted in him avoiding the park.
"I used to walk there two or three times a day, now I won't go there anymore," Mr Bostock said.
"I feel sorry for the people who maintain the park. It must frustrate the hell out of them."
Mr Bostock said he'd noticed the population had spread from their usual lodgings near the park's fernery, progressively moving to the trees on the View Street end of the park.
"I didn't mind them when they were contained," he said.
"But this has got out of hand. They fly over every night at dusk and they excrete everywhere.
"It's unhealthy and smelly."
Mr Bostock said he had contacted City of Greater Bendigo about three weeks ago to address the issue but was still waiting on a response.
The grey-headed flying fox is a protected species listed as "vulnerable to extinction" under the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.
In addition to the protected status, the flying-fox population in Rosalind Park has been identified as nationally significant to the species.
It is also illegal to disturb them without permission or a permit from the relevant government departments.
A City of Greater Bendigo spokesperson said while they do not have authority to remove or relocate the bats, increased numbers were common for this time of year and staff were adjusting their cleaning protocols accordingly.
"While the bat population has recently increased, it is important to note that this generally occurs each year around this time," city parks and open space manager Chris Mitchell said.
"We have increased our cleaning regime in Rosalind Park to cater for the larger numbers," he said.
Mr Mitchell said park staff had monitored the bat population from a maintenance perspective since they first arrived in Rosalind Park in 2010, and they expected colony numbers to decline as winter approaches.
"Our team members have observed that the bat numbers increase and decrease with the seasons and while numbers have risen recently we do expect them to decrease as we move into the winter months," he said.
Mr Mitchell said council were continuing to monitor numbers, and had contacted the relevant government department for guidance on action if necessary.
"Council has notified the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action of the increased numbers and we will remain in contact to ensure that Rosalind Park is safe and available for use by the community," he said.
