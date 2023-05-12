Warm drinks, muffins, and a whole lot of love for mums cut through the morning chill at St Kilian's Primary School on May 12 as the school gathered to celebrate Mother's Day at their 'Muffins with Mum & Special Friends' breakfast.
The annual event invites pupils to gather on campus to indulge in a few tasty baked treats, and show-off their mums ahead of their special day on Sunday.
When pupil Addy Hartley was asked what she loved about her mum Amy Hartley, she said: "Everything!"
Amy, whose son Louis is also a pupil at the school, said the event had been a source of excitement for her children all week.
"I love coming in today, and Louis was so excited about being able to share a muffin with mum," Ms Hartley said.
"And they've been telling me all the little secrets they have leading up to Mother's Day. It's really exciting."
Stef Passalick and her daughter Lucie were another family to join in on festivities, and Stef said it was a special opportunity to connect with other parents at the school.
"It's very special. It's so lovely to be able to come to Lucie's school and catch-up with the other mums," Ms Passalick said.
Lucie also had some loving things to say about her mum.
"She's always funny. And she always comes to stuff and she doesn't stay home," she said.
Without getting specific to avoid ruining surprises, young ones let us in on some of the ways they were planning to spoil their mums, with gifts ranging from bath-bombs, to chocolates, to breakfasts in bed.
