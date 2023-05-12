HAVING worked its way into second place on the ladder early in the BFNL season, South Bendigo will face the ultimate litmus test against Sandhurst at Harry Trott Oval on Saturday.
A convincing 53-goal victory over Golden Square at Wade Street last weekend moved coach Jannelle Hobbs' Bloods to 3-1, level on wins with Gisborne, Kangaroo Flat and Castlemaine, in an intriguing battle at the top half of the ladder.
But they will need to produce something special if they are to maintain their spot in second, with round five rivals Castlemaine and Kangaroo Flat, which clash at Camp Reserve on Saturday, and Gisborne, which hosts Kyneton, all in line to overtake South Bendigo should they win on Saturday and the Bloods suffer a defeat.
While South Bendigo - like most sides - has struggled against Sandhurst during the Dragons' historic premiership reign, coach Hobbs hopes a somewhat new-look Bloods can present a few fresh challenges for the reigning premiers at their new full-time home in Kennington.
"We've never played them at Harry Trott, so we're looking forward to that as well as a big challenge," she said.
"I believe they are again the benchmark of the competition ... and strong in every position.
"We've been playing some good netball and had some tough games that we have performed quite well in.
MORE NETBALL NEWS:
"We are looking forward to this match and will be trying to stick with them early. That's where we have let ourselves down in the past against Sandhurst. They always seem to get the jump on us and we can never get it back.
"The aim is to really start well and build throughout the match.
"You really can't afford to fall behind early against any side in this league, let alone Sandhurst."
The Bloods have plenty of players in form, with midcourter Chloe Gray enjoying a stellar start to the season, Chloe Langley her usual strong presence in the shooting circle, and Steph Goode and Alicia McGlashan combining well in defence.
A clash against the reigning premiers will be a big step up for the Bloods' trio of teenagers, midcourters Claudia Griffiths and Carissa Brook, and wing defence Maggie Burke.
Hobbs is backing them to embrace the challenge.
"The young kids are really combining well ... young Claudia Griffiths is especially playing well in centre," she said.
"That should be a good match-up with their young centre Shae Clifford.
"They're both speedy, very skilful players."
Sandhurst, minus goal attack Kelsey Meade and with Charlotte Sexton joining sister Imogen in defence, showcased its versatility and depth in a 30-goal win over Strathfieldsaye last week.
It ensured the Dragons remained as the only undefeated team in the competition after four rounds.
Four-time premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist hopes to add a fifth straight victory ahead of next weekend's general bye.
"We'll be ready to go and are expecting a very competitive game. There's no doubt they have some very handy players, South Bendigo," she said.
"They will no doubt be setting themselves for a big game and look like they are playing well.
"But we're keen to get the four points and go to the break with five wins."
Gilchrist said the Dragons were hopeful of regaining Meade for the contest after dual Betty Thompson Medal winner Heather Oliver filled the goal attack role last week alongside Rebecca Smith.
Oliver has made a smooth transition in her return to competitive netball after a few years off and has spent time in all three parts of the court.
Meanwhile, Kangaroo Flat coach Jayden Cowling hopes his side can carry on the good form it showed in a thrilling two-goal win over Gisborne last Saturday, when the Roos make the trek to Castlemaine.
The Magpies are expected to provide stiff opposition after moving to 3-1 with a solid win over Eaglehawk.
"It's another tough game, but Gisborne was the perfect prep," Cowling said.
"We know Castlemaine will be a strong opponent, but we are up for the challenge.
"They always have that threat in Fiona Fowler ... she's an amazing player.
"She's a pretty similar player to Zoe Davies (from Gisborne), they like to hunt the ball, so that's something we will need to be prepared for.
"We're only four rounds down, but we're continuing to build and we're happy where we are at."
Likewise, Gisbone coach Tarryn Rymer is expecting a gruelling battle against an improved Kyneton at Gardiner Reserve.
"Kyneton is always a strong hit-out for us and they have some great talent," she said.
"They are always tough and quite tall, which is a fair bit different to us. We're shorter and fast and will really have to adjust our game."
"They have Claire Oakley, who has come back in at goal shooter, and she seems to have made a massive difference to their team."
Kyneton is shaping as the team most likely to displace one of the current top five at 2-2.
Their 64-43 win last week over Maryborough followed gallant performances in losses to Sandhurst by 11 goals and South Bendigo by four in rounds two and three.
At Strathfieldsaye, the Storm will chase their second win of the season against Eaglehawk, which is looking for its first.
Maryborough will also be chasing its second win of the year when it hosts Golden Square at Princes Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.