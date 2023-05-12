Community members of all ages and abilities are invited to help celebrate the opening of the Hammon Park trailhead at Creswick at a special community event.
A two-day gravel cycling event known as the Dirty Pig and Whistle Ride will take place at Hammon Park on the weekend of May 20-21.
The multi-use community facility was officially opened earlier this month by Martha Haylett MP.
MORE NEWS:
Now, Hepburn Shire Council has teamed up with the organisers of the ride event to celebrate the launch of the new trailhead.
Shire mayor Brian Hood said everyone was welcome to join the fun and check out the "fantastic new facilities".
"The opening of this fantastic new community and youth recreational precinct is a major milestone in realising the Creswick Trails network, with Hammon Park as the trailhead," Cr Hood said.
"The trailhead offers challenging cycling jumps and a learn to ride track, which is a scaled-down model of the actual Creswick Trails.
"It has a balance log, gravel trail with a rock challenge in a mock-stream crossing and small bridge elements for the littlest riders to explore. There really is something for every rider."
The reserve also features a shaded barbecue area and children's play area with a large shaded sand pit, see-saw, balancing and hopping trail, pick up sticks play structure, and an accessible nest swing and cubby house.
Construction has already started on the 60km Creswick Trails Network, with contractor Dirt Art taking possession of the site earlier this year.
"The trail network will be the location for mountain bike competition in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will bring thousands of people to our shire and will be an enormous boost for local tourism and our traders," Cr Hood said.
OTHER NEWS:
The finishing touches are being put in place in the public toilet facilities, which includes one accessible cubicle with shower and three ambulant toilet cubicles and the shire's first Changing Place, which is a specially designed unit with a shower, changing table and toilet. These facilities will be completed shortly.
Some temporary fencing will remain in place short term to protect newly grassed areas.
The Hammon Park Trailhead is supported by funding from Regional Development Victoria's Regional Tourism Infrastructure Fund (RTIF) and the Creswick Community Bank, who provided financial backing for the children's playground and learn to ride track.
The community celebration of Hammon Park's opening is on Saturday, May 20 from 10am to noon.
The Dirty Pig and Whistle ride event is on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 at Creswick.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.