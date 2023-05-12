NBL1: High-flying Braves women welcome back Atwell into line-up

FLYING at the top of the NBL1 women's ladder with a perfect 8-0 record, the Bendigo Braves will be boosted on Saturday night by the return of star recruit Amy Atwell.
Atwell returns to the Braves line-up having just helped Australia to a runner-up finish in the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series in Wuhan.
Atwell has played five games for the Braves so far this season, averaging 19.8 points and 7.2 rebounds and will be back in the line-up for the home clash against the Dandenong Rangers at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena from 6pm.
The Braves are one of two undefeated teams in the NBL1 women's competition along with Waverley (7-0).
Bendigo's opponent, Dandenong, sits 11th on the ladder with a 4-5 record, but coach Mark Alabakov is expecting a tougher game than what the Rangers' record may suggest.
"Dandenong is very well coached; they have got Larissa Anderson, who is a former WNBL head coach, leading them and they will probably gameplan better than any other team that we've seen so far," Alabakov said.
"The group they have is very long and athletic led by Nyadiew Puoch, who played with the Southside Flyers in the WNBL and is an absolute freak of an athlete.
"Dandenong is going to pose a different type of problem to solve because they are going to be more athletic and longer than any of the teams we've faced and they are probably going to be as well-organised as any side.
"We're confident we can beat any team, but we're certainly not expecting Dandenong to be a pushover."
The Braves women's and men's teams will wear pink warm-up shirts and pink socks for their games against Dandenong in support of the Breast Cancer Network Australia.
Bendigo has won its past eight games against Dandenong by an average of 17 points.
