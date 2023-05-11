Bendigo Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident that occurred on Friday, May 5.
Police said an assault took place at the front of the Reject Shop at Hargreaves Street about 5.30pm.
Police believe a group of people, around three to five, were a part of the assault. No injuries have been reported.
Police are seeking any information about the assault and urge witnesses to contact the Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300.
