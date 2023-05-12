NBL1: New American import to make debut for Braves men on Saturday

THE Bendigo Braves men will unveil new import Christiaan Jones in Saturday night's home game against Dandenong at Red Energy Arena in round six of the NBL1 season.
American Jones, who stands at 196cms, joins the Braves following five seasons at Stetson University where he played 151 games for the Hatters, averaging 10.2 points and 4.3 rebounds.
"Christiaan is a versatile wing with a bit of size to him and is nice and strong," Braves coach Stephen Black said on Friday.
"He had a pretty good college career at Stetson in the States and has been waiting for his next opportunity.
"When we felt like we needed to bring someone new in, what we were looking for in terms of that bit more size, high character, the ability to defend and fit into a team environment, Christiaan ticks all the boxes.
"He's not a player we expect to come in and take over, our expectation for Christiaan is just to contribute to what we're doing and help us rebound and defend better."
Jones joins the Braves during what has been a tough season so far for the side, which is languishing in 18th position on the ladder with a 2-6 record.
Jones arrived in Bendigo on Monday, with his arrival coming a fortnight after the Braves parted ways with former American import Isaac Turner.
"This is his first time playing internationally and I think it's fair to say he had the worst set of flights I've heard of in getting out here... he had delays and diversions that I haven't encountered before," Black said.
"He was travelling for 40 to 50 hours before he got here. Being his first professional experience, we're just trying to make his transition as smooth as possible."
Saturday night's game pits the bottom two teams on the ladder against each other, with Dandenong (2-7) in last position.
The Braves are monitoring the status of both 207cm Czech Republican Adam Pechacek and captain Isaac Murphy, who both have back injury concerns.
Murphy didn't play in last week's 106-79 loss to Hobart, while Pecachek was restricted to just under 10 minutes.
"Neither Dandenong or us have had a great start to the season so far," Black said.
"But we're also mindful that they have been competitive with some good teams and I expect them to bounce back fairly strong from last week (23 and 29-point losses to Eltham and Sandringham).
"Our focus will be to compete on the boards as a group and if Adam and Isaac aren't playing... they are two of the guys who do a lot of the dirty work for us, so we all need to step up and contribute to doing all the little things.
"We've spent the week talking about standards and the way we want to play and as a group we need to start committing to what we're talking about and if we do that we have enough talent to be successful."
Saturday night's game tips off at 8pm.
The Braves women's and men's teams will wear pink warm-up shirts and pink socks for the games in support of the Breast Cancer Network Australia.
