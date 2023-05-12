SOCCER: United, Epsom in key game; top two face off in women's

EPSOM will be striving to inflict Shepparton United's first loss of the Central Victorian Men's League 1 season when it travels to McEwen Reserve for the match of the round on Sunday.
United (2nd) and Epsom (3rd) fill two of the top three rungs on the ladder.
It shapes as a stern test of the Scorpions' defensive structure given the scoring power of United, which has slotted 21 goals, including eight in its last game against Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
United's Toby Azhar leads the competition scoring with eight - four of which came in last round's 8-2 win over Colts United.
Three of the four men's games in round five will be played in Bendigo, with games to be hosted by Spring Gully United, Eaglehawk and Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
ROUND 5 GAMES:
Spring Gully United v Strathdale
Saturday, 5pm
Eaglehawk v Shepparton South
Saturday, 7.30pm
Shepparton United v Epsom
Sunday, 3pm
Strath Colts United v Tatura
Sunday, 3pm
.......................................
LADDER:
1. Shepparton South - 10
2. Shepparton United - 10
3. Epsom - 9
4. Tatura - 6
5. Eaglehawk - 4
6. Strathdale - 4
7. Spring Gully United - 3
8. Strath Colts United - 0
.......................................
LEADING GOALS
8 - Toby Azhar
(Shepparton United)
7 - Joel Aitken
(Shepparton South)
7 - Ryan Brooks
(Shepparton United)
ROUND five of the Central Victorian Women's League 1 season this weekend is highlighted by a clash between the top two teams.
Ladder-leading Strathfieldsaye Colts United will host second-placed Tatura in the marquee game of the round.
Defending champion Strathfieldsaye Colts United has picked up from where it left off last season in what has been an impressive start to its title defence.
Not only are Colts undefeated through four rounds, they have kept a clean sheet in all four games winning 4-0 (v Strathdale), 4-0 (v Eaglehawk), 4-0 (v Spring Gully United) and 3-0 (v Shepparton United).
Penetrating the wall that is the Colts United defence shapes as a key challenge for Tatura, which is among a logjam of three teams from second to fourth all on six points.
ROUND 5 GAMES:
Spring Gully United v Strathdale
Saturday, 1pm
Eaglehawk v Shepparton South
Saturday, 3.30pm
Strath Colts United v Tatura
Sunday, 11am
Shepparton United bye
....................................
LADDER:
1. Strath Colts United - 12
2. Tatura - 6
3. Shepparton United - 6
4. Spring Gully United - 6
5. Strathdale - 3
6. Eaglehawk - 3
7. Shepparton South - 0
....................................
LEADING GOALS:
5 - Stephanie McDonald
(Strathdale)
4 - Olivia Saron
(Shepparton United)
4 - Zoe Cail
(Strath Colts United)
